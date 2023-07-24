Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty50 trade flat; Broader indices outperform
LiveNew Update

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty50 trade flat; Broader indices outperform

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.6 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 9:33 AM IST
Opening Bell | Domestic markets exhibited a flat trend in Monday's trading session, amidst mixed global cues.Read More

9:23 AM Jul 23

Nifty winners: IT stocks on the mend

9:21 AM Jul 23

HEATMAP: Reliance, Kotak Bank, JSW Steel, HUL lead losses on Sensex

9:20 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty dips to 19,700

9:17 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens with 100-pts cut

9:01 AM Jul 23

Rupee opens at 82.03/$ as against previous close of 81.97/$

9:00 AM Jul 23

Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Paytm, IGL, Biocon, YES Bank, Cyient DLM

8:52 AM Jul 23

Expect India to outperform peers in 6 months: JM Financial's Vinay Jaising

8:45 AM Jul 23

FPIs stay invested in Indian equities; put in Rs 43,800 cr this month

8:40 AM Jul 23

After less than explosive Q1, Reliance Industries stock to see no fireworks

8:35 AM Jul 23

WATCH VIDEO | What is grey market trading?

8:29 AM Jul 23

WATCH VIDEO | What should you expect from the US Fed's July meet?

8:25 AM Jul 23

Advantage BAFs: Mutual fund houses line up funds amid a market surge

8:20 AM Jul 23

Q1FY24 results: Revenue growth of early birds at a 10-quarter low

8:13 AM Jul 23

Nifty, Bank Nifty likely to consolidate in the near-term

8:08 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a flat start to Monday's trade

8:01 AM Jul 23

Eyeing country's accession to Nato next year: Ukraine Defence Minister

7:52 AM Jul 23

Historic Ukraine cathedral hit as Russian forces strike Odesa again

7:44 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin breaks below $30,000-mark ahead of Fed's July rate stance

7:38 AM Jul 23

US dollar index retreats to 101 ahead of FOMC outcome due later this week

7:34 AM Jul 23

COMMODITIES CHECK | Brent Crude slips 0.5% to $80 per barrel

7:32 AM Jul 23

South Korea's Kospi recoups early losses, up 0.5%

7:28 AM Jul 23

Chinese markets starts Monday's trade lower

7:25 AM Jul 23

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 trades marginally higher

7:23 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 rises 1% as business activity expands in June

7:20 AM Jul 23

US markets ended mixed on Friday: NASDAQ Composite drops 0.2%

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEIndian marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyFII flowsDIIsCrude Oil PriceRupee vs dollarBSE NSEQ1 resultsTVS MotorTata SteelGlobal Markets

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 7:18 AM IST

