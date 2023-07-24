Dalal Street eyed for a flat open on Monday amid mixed global cues. At 8:00 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,737, down 39-odd points.Globally, the US markets ended mixed on Friday, with Dow Jones and the S&P 500 indices gaining marginally. NASDAQ Composite index, on the contrary, slipped 0.2 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, too, exhibited mixed trends on Monday's early deals ahead of economic data releases. Key indices Nikkei 225, the S&P 200, and Topix indices rose up to 0.9 per cent.In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude declined 0.5 per cent each to $76 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.Back home, the April-June quarter results of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q1FY24) will continue to remain in focus. Companies like TVS Motor, Tata Steel, HDFC AMC, JK Paper, among others will report quarterly results on Monday, July 24.Besides, shares of Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank will be eyed post their Q1FY24 results. While Reliance Industries net profit slumped 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to miss Street estimates, ICICI Bank's 40 per cent YoY jump in Q1 net profit beat expectations.