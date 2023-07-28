Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on muted global cues; Indian Oil Q1 eyed

Dalal Street is eyeing at a muted start, amidst negative global cues. At 8:00 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,766 levels, down 45-odd points. Globally, the US markets closed lower overnight ahead of personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve. Major averages Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 declined up to 0.6 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, slipped in Friday's early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix indices slipped up to 1 per cent ahead of Bank of Japan's interest rate decision, while Australia's S&P 200 fell 0.7 per cent ahead of producer price index figures for second quarter. Back home, the April-June (Q1FY24) quarterly results will be in focus. On Friday, July 28, companies like Indian Oil Corporation, SBI Cards, Marico, Supreme Industries, United Breweries, Bank of India, Piramal Enterprises are some of the prominent names to report Q1FY24 results. Also Read: Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ent, Cipla, RailTel, Indian HotelsRead More