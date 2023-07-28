Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on muted global cues; Indian Oil Q1 eyed
Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat on muted global cues; Indian Oil Q1 eyed

Stock market live updates: At 8:00 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,766 levels, down 45-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Dalal Street is eyeing at a muted start, amidst negative global cues. At 8:00 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,766 levels, down 45-odd points.Read More

8:40 AM Jul 23

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 3,980 crore on Thursday, July 27

8:30 AM Jul 23

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ent, Cipla, RailTel, Indian Hotels

8:25 AM Jul 23

Casting a shadow: India Inc earnings feel the squeeze of interest costs

8:20 AM Jul 23

Bank Nifty: HDFC Securities recommends this F&O strategy for 03-Aug expiry

8:05 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals a quiet start on Friday

8:00 AM Jul 23

China providing technology, equipment to Russia, US intel report suggests

7:55 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin slips below $29,300-mark, down 0.6%

7:50 AM Jul 23

US dollar index steady at 101-mark

7:40 AM Jul 23

Facebook parent Meta stock surges 8% on AI-powered ad sales booster

7:35 AM Jul 23

US well clear of recession, Q2 GDP growth at 2.4%; beats Street estimates

7:33 AM Jul 23

Brent Crude hovers at $83 per barrel

7:28 AM Jul 23

South Korean markets fall in early deals; Kospi down 0.3%

7:25 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 slips 1% ahead of Bank of Japan's rate decision

7:21 AM Jul 23

Australia's S&P 200 falls 0.6% ahead of PPI figures for Q2

7:18 AM Jul 23

US markets muted ahead of PCE index data

8:34 AM Jul 23

Macrotech Developers Q1 profit falls 34% to Rs 179 cr; sales booking jumps

Realty firm Macrotech Developers on Thursday reported a 34 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.2 crore for the June 2023 quarter on lower income. READ MORE

8:30 AM Jul 23

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Adani Ent, Cipla, RailTel, Indian Hotels

Stocks to Watch on July 28, 2023: Despite a 10 per cent increase in revenue, telecom provider Airtel Africa announced a net loss of $151 million in the first quarter (April-June) of FY24 on Thursday. READ MORE

8:25 AM Jul 23

Casting a shadow: India Inc earnings feel the squeeze of interest costs

The 271 companies in our sample together spent Rs 21,183 crore on interest expenses in Q1FY24 up from Rs 15,552 crore a year ago and Rs 20,498 crore in Q4FY23. READ MORE

8:20 AM Jul 23

Bank Nifty: HDFC Securities recommends this F&O strategy for 03-Aug expiry

Buy Bank Nifty 45,500 Put option and simultaneously Sell 45,500 Call of the 03-August expiry, suggests Nandish Shah, Sr. derivatives & technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. READ MORE

8:15 AM Jul 23

ITC hotel demerger financially win-win, says chairman Sanjiv Puri

Financial ratios to improve significantly for ITC, while new entity will start with strong balance sheet. READ MORE

8:10 AM Jul 23

Adani Enterprises arm raises $394 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

Adani New Industries, an arm of Adani Enterprises, on Thursday raised USD 394 million (Rs 3,231 crore) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG. READ MORE

8:05 AM Jul 23

8:00 AM Jul 23

China providing technology, equipment to Russia, US intel report suggests

The report titled, 'Support Provided by the People's Republic of China to Russia,' said that China has become the most important trading partner of Russia after trade with Western countries plunged. READ MORE

7:55 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin slips below $29,300-mark, down 0.6%

7:50 AM Jul 23

US dollar index steady at 101-mark

7:45 AM Jul 23

Putin promises 50,000 tons of no-cost Russian grain to 6 African countries

Promising Russian food exports is key to Putin's stated goal of using summit in St. Petersburg to bolster ties with continent of 1.3 bn people that is increasingly assertive on global stage. READ MORE

7:40 AM Jul 23

Facebook parent Meta stock surges 8% on AI-powered ad sales booster

Meta's results were also supported by improving monetisation of Reels, a short-form video format that is the company's answer to TikTok. READ MORE

7:35 AM Jul 23

US well clear of recession, Q2 GDP growth at 2.4%; beats Street estimates

The Fed staff is no longer forecasting a recession, Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday after the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point. READ MORE

7:33 AM Jul 23

Brent Crude hovers at $83 per barrel

7:28 AM Jul 23

South Korean markets fall in early deals; Kospi down 0.3%

7:25 AM Jul 23

Japan's Nikkei 225 slips 1% ahead of Bank of Japan's rate decision

7:21 AM Jul 23

Australia's S&P 200 falls 0.6% ahead of PPI figures for Q2

7:18 AM Jul 23

US markets muted ahead of PCE index data

7:15 AM Jul 23

Good morning, readers! Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

