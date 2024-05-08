Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities trade lower in pre-open, Sensex down 280 pts
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Indian equities trade lower in pre-open, Sensex down 280 pts

Stock Market Live on May 8: At 7:31 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures showed an uptick of 18 points, reaching 22,400 levels compared to the Nifty 50 futures, indicating a tepid start to the day

SI Reporter New Delhi
(Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

9:12 AM

Nifty 50 down 70 points, 33 stocks decline

9:09 AM

Sensex slips over 250 points in pre-open

8:36 AM

What is fanning the fear among traders? India Vix surges to 15-mth high

8:19 AM

Gold slips on strong Dollar, may range-trade in near term: Check details

7:32 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

9:12 AM

Muthoot Finance accepts bids worth $650 million for dollar-bond issue

Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators for this dollar bond issue, as well as joint bookrunners along with DBS Bank and SMBC Nikko. READ MORE

9:12 AM

Nifty 50 down 70 points, 33 stocks decline

9:09 AM

Sensex slips over 250 points in pre-open

8:55 AM

Indian govt bond yields seen rangebound as traders await fresh cues

Yields declined on Monday tracking a drop in US yields, as traders turned optimistic on the Federal Reserve's rate cuts during the year after weaker-than-expected April nonfarm payrolls data on Friday. READ MORE

8:50 AM

BS Opinion :: Berkshire's record run

BH has an incredible investment record with a compound return of around 20 per cent per annum since 1965 — that’s over twice the growth rate of the S&P 500. It is one of the world’s largest general insurers, and owns large stakes in many other Fortune 500 businesses as well as controlling stakes in many smaller businesses.  READ MORE

8:46 AM

Opinion :: Yen's avoidable slide to 1990 level

The BoJ apparently intervened by depleting its foreign exchange reserves by about $35 billion. There was some rise in the yen but the effect does not seem to be lasting. This is understandable, given that the basic problem lies elsewhere. READ MORE

8:42 AM

Volume recovery crucial for Marico's growth in FY25, stock gains

The premium and urban segments continued to outperform rural and mass segments. The modern trade and e-com channels continue to gain traction. Gross margin came in at 51.6 per cent, up 420 bps Y-o-Y and up 30 bps quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Employees cost up 50 bps Y-o-Y, advertisement and sales promotion (A&SP) was up 50 bps Y-o-Y and other overheads were up 120 bps Y-o-Y. The Ebitda margin came in at 19.4 per cent up 190 bps Y-o-Y. READ MORE

8:36 AM

What is fanning the fear among traders? India Vix surges to 15-mth high

This is the longest gaining streak for the index since the pandemic outbreak in March 2020. Interestingly, the index, also known as the fear gauge, had finished at a record closing low of 10.2 just on April 23. READ MORE

8:30 AM

Sebi imposes stringent measures to address misconduct among its staff

Employees, who have left the services, retired or resigned from the board, will also fall under the provisions. “The gratuity payable to an employee may be withheld either in full or part, during the pendency of any proceedings initiated against an employee,” said the notification. READ MORE
 

8:26 AM

Mutual fund equity buying tops Rs 1 trillion for 2024, shows data

MFs deployed a net of Rs 32,824 crore last month, the second-highest monthly buying in a calendar month. The highest MF buying was recorded in March 2024 as they deployed a net of Rs 44,233 crore. READ MORE

8:22 AM

Indian Rupee likely to rebound to 82 per dollar on bond inflows: Fitch

The potential big foreign inflows into Indian bonds will help the rupee recover from near a record low, but the nation’s central bank is likely to limit the extent of gains, according to Fitch Ratings. READ MORE


8:19 AM

Gold slips on strong Dollar, may range-trade in near term: Check details

Yields and Dollar Index
The US bonds extended their Friday rally as the ten-year US yields dipped nearly 1 per cent to 4.44 per cent, whereas the 2-year yields were softer by 1.50 bps. Nonetheless, the US Dollar Index edged higher on hawkish Fedspeak. READ MORE

8:15 AM

Chart Analysis: Nifty Bank in bearish mood, presents buying opportunities

Despite the near-term bearish trend observed on charts, the correction presents an opportunity for traders to consider buying the index and its constituents on dips. The targeted resistance levels to watch for potential bullish movements are 48,500, 48,800, 49,000, and 49,400.  READ MORE

8:11 AM

Stocks to watch on May 8: IRB Infra, IGL, Sonata Software, IDBI Bank, SJVN

Indraprastha Gas reported a nine percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 433.29 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 versus Rs 397.51 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE






8:09 AM

Astrazeneca initiates global withdrawal of Covid-19 vaccine as demand dips

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic. READ MORE


Stock Market Live on Wednesday, May 8: Indian equities could open with subdued gains on Wednesday, following mixed global cues. 
At 7:31 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures showed an uptick of 18 points, reaching 22,400 levels compared to the Nifty 50 futures, indicating a tepid start to the day.
On Wednesday morning, Asia-Pacific stock markets displayed a mixed picture, reflecting the varied performance seen in Wall Street's Tuesday session.  
Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1 per cent, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.88 per cent. South Korea's Kospi showed marginal downward movement. Conversely, Australia's ASX200 edged up by 0.08 per cent.
Meanwhile, US equities saw a mixed session on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 managing minor gains of 0.08 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively. However, the Nasdaq closed 0.10 per cent lower.
In commodity markets, Brent crude traded 0.25 per cent lower at $83.47 per barrel.
Back home, investors will watch out for key results including Hero MotoCorp, L&T, TVS Motors, and Tata Power among others.
Stock to watch
Voltas: AC maker’s profit dropped nearly 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 110.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 143.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
JSW Energy: Company’s profit jumped 22.5 per cent annually to Rs 345.3 crore in the March quarter. It also approved  Rs 10,000 crore fund raise, along with declaring a dividend of Rs 2.
United Breweries: Company posted an eight-fold jump in net profit  to Rs 81.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024.
Pidilite Industries: Company’s profit rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 304.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company also declared a diciden of Rs 16 per share.

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MARKET LIVEIndian stock marketMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYBuzzing stocksNifty stocksBSE Midcap indexMid cap small capDomestic marketsGlobal MarketsIndian marketGlobal stock markets

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News