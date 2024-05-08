Stock Market LIVE on May 8: Indian equities could open with subdued gains tracking global cues
Stock Market Live on May 8: At 7:31 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures showed an uptick of 18 points, reaching 22,400 levels compared to the Nifty 50 futures, indicating a tepid start to the day
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market Live on Wednesday, May 8: Indian equities could open with subdued gains on Wednesday, following mixed global cues.
At 7:31 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures showed an uptick of 18 points, reaching 22,400 levels compared to the Nifty 50 futures, indicating a tepid start to the day.
On Wednesday morning, Asia-Pacific stock markets displayed a mixed picture, reflecting the varied performance seen in Wall Street's Tuesday session.
Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 1 per cent, while the broader Topix index slipped by 0.88 per cent. South Korea's Kospi showed marginal downward movement. Conversely, Australia's ASX200 edged up by 0.08 per cent.
Meanwhile, US equities saw a mixed session on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 managing minor gains of 0.08 per cent and 0.13 per cent, respectively. However, the Nasdaq closed 0.10 per cent lower.
In commodity markets, Brent crude traded 0.25 per cent lower at $83.47 per barrel.
Back home, investors will watch out for key results including Hero MotoCorp, L&T, TVS Motors, and Tata Power among others.
Stock to watch
Voltas: AC maker’s profit dropped nearly 23 per cent year-on-year to Rs 110.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024, from Rs 143.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
JSW Energy: Company’s profit jumped 22.5 per cent annually to Rs 345.3 crore in the March quarter. It also approved Rs 10,000 crore fund raise, along with declaring a dividend of Rs 2.
United Breweries: Company posted an eight-fold jump in net profit to Rs 81.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024.
Pidilite Industries: Company’s profit rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 304.3 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. The company also declared a diciden of Rs 16 per share.
8:11 AM
Stocks to watch on May 8: IRB Infra, IGL, Sonata Software, IDBI Bank, SJVN
Indraprastha Gas reported a nine percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 433.29 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 versus Rs 397.51 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE
8:09 AM
Astrazeneca initiates global withdrawal of Covid-19 vaccine as demand dips
AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Silver in uptrend as US yields dip, may hit Rs 85,000-mark on MCX
The white metal rose to $27.52, six-day high, as the US yields continue to drift lower following the disappointing US nonfarm payroll and ISM services data released Friday. The day’s high for MCX June silver contract was Rs 83,333. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Dr Reddy's, Pidilite, UB, HZL, Voltas among six stocks to watch today
Dr Reddy reported a robust net profit of Rs 1,307 crore for the March quarter of FY24, up 36 per cent from the previous year. READ MORE
7:54 AM
HDFC Sec sees up to 14% upside in Oil India, Tech Mahindra; check why
Nifty fell for the third consecutive session to close at 22,302. Nity lost 0.62 per cent today but managed to close above its 50 days EMA support placed at 22240. From the all-time high of 22,794, Nifty has witnessed a correction of more than 550 points in the span of three trading sessions. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Crude oil, Natural gas, Copper: Check key trading strategy, target price
Crude oil prices rose by 0.5 per cent to $78.48 on Monday amid volatility tied to hopes for an end to the Gaza conflict. While Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Qatar and Egypt, Israeli Prime Minister's rejection dampened optimism. READ MORE
7:51 AM
Aadhar Housing Finance IPO Alert: An issue for risk takers, say experts
The Rs 3,000-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Blackstone-backed Aadhar Housing Finance, which will open for subscription on May 8, 2024, is best suited for "high-risk investors", according to analysts. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Pre-market update: Trade set-up, key levels to watch out on Nifty on May 8
Off late, the Nifty has been consolidating after hitting a fresh all-time high at 22,795 on May 3. Experts say that market is witnessing profit booking due to various factors, including a lower voter turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024 and higher valuations. READ MORE
7:48 AM
FIIs sold equities worth worth Rs 3,668.84 crore on May 7
7:48 AM
DIIs bought shares worth Rs 2,304.50 crore on May 7
7:42 AM
Brent crude at $82.79 per bbl
7:40 AM
GIFT Nifty indicates start with muted gains for Indian equities
7:39 AM
Asia markets mixed tracking Wall Street
7:38 AM
US markets ended flat on Tuesday
7:32 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE Indian stock market Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Buzzing stocks Nifty stocks BSE Midcap index Mid cap small cap Domestic markets Global Markets Indian market Global stock markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:33 AM IST