Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks to day's low, falls 500 pts; Mid, SmallCap indices down over 1.5%
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks to day's low, falls 500 pts; Mid, SmallCap indices down over 1.5%

Stock Market Live on May 7: Sectorally, barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other indices were trading nearly 1 per cent lower each

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Key Events

11:15 AM

Stock of the day :: Marico, Godrej, Dabur, HUL rally up to 10%

10:56 AM

Q&A | Is the broking and the wealth management industry ripe for a consolidation?

10:15 AM

Marico surges 10%, hits over 7-month high on promising FY25 outlook

9:54 AM

Steady, dependable: Why analysts think IndiGo is Rahul Dravid of aviation

9:23 AM

Broader markets :: SmallCap index underperforms peers, dips 0.6%

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: Media index falls 15, FMCG rises 1%

9:21 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: FMCG, Wipro, Maruti support index

9:19 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty opens below 22,500

9:17 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex ekes out slim gains in early deals

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex gains less than 100 pts in pre-open market

9:04 AM

Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.47/$ vs Monday’s close of 83.48/$

8:08 AM

Nifty pre-market news: All you need to know before stocks open on May 7

11:23 AM

Paytm's UPI transactions fall for 3rd straight mth, market share contracts

11:15 AM

Stock of the day :: Marico, Godrej, Dabur, HUL rally up to 10%

Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Dabur India, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Consumer Care, Colgate-Palmolive (India), ITC, Nestle India and Britannia Industries stocks rallied between 2 per cent and 10 per cent. At 10:20 am; the S&P BSE FMCG index, the top gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.5 per cent, as compared to 0.4 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. READ MORE

11:06 AM

ALERT :: Kaynes Technology denies reports of tie-up with Hiranandani Group or Tarq Semiconductors

>> Co has submitted its formal and complete denial of news items about purported partnership / tieup by Kaynes Technology India Limited or any of its subsidiaries including Kaynes Semicon Private Limited with Hiranandani Group or Tarq Semiconductors or any entities representing or associated with these entities.
 

10:56 AM

Q&A | Is the broking and the wealth management industry ripe for a consolidation?

Increased trading volumes, from both institutional and retail investors, benefit the brokerage sector. However, while revenues are rising, so are costs, driven by regulatory changes, increased competition, and rising operational expenses. READ INTERVIEW HERE


10:44 AM

ALERT :: Gland Pharma receives USFDA's nod for Plerixafor for Injection

>> Gland Pharma Limited has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Plerixafor Injection, 24 mg/1.2 mL (20 mg/mL), Single-Dose Vial (Product).

>> The Company expects to launch this Product through its marketing partner within FY25. According to IQVIA, the product had US sales of approximately $152 million for the twelve months ending January 2024.

Click here for details

10:36 AM

Market Check :: Nifty slips below 22,400

10:26 AM

FPI shareholding in NSE companies at lowest in 11 years, shows data

The trend shows that domestic investors are tightening their grip on Indian equities and now have become the price setters, taking the baton from overseas funds, said market players. The widest gap between FPI and DII holding was in the quarter ended March 31, 2015, when the former held a 20.7 per cent stake compared to just 10.38 per cent of the latter. READ MORE

10:15 AM

Marico surges 10%, hits over 7-month high on promising FY25 outlook

In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), the premium and urban-centric segments stayed ahead of the rural and mass segments. Rural sentiment, too, saw revival towards the quarter-end. The management is optimistic about growth revival in FY25 and expects double-digit revenue growth, driven by healthy volume growth. READ MORE

10:05 AM

Market Check :: Sensex slides 200 pts

9:54 AM

Steady, dependable: Why analysts think IndiGo is Rahul Dravid of aviation

For Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, IndiGo stock is like Rahul Dravid - a dependable and consistent player.
 
"I expect IndiGo stock to be a steady performer from here on. While there are no reasons for IndiGo stock to come down, there are no reasons for this stock to move up sharply as well. There's nothing left to be discovered," Baliga said. READ MORE

 

9:43 AM

Route Mobile declines over 4% as Q4 profit falls over 8% YoY

Route Mobile, the cloud communication platform service provider, recorded a net profit of Rs 95.2 crore for the quarter ending March FY24, marking a decline of 8.5 per cent compared to the year-ago period due to lower operating numbers.

9:40 AM

Arvind Smartspaces adds nearly 4%; Q4 PAT jumps 86% YoY

Realty firm disclosed an 85.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, reaching Rs 19.5 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2024.

In the corresponding quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs 10.5 crore, as stated in a regulatory filing.

Additionally, the company's revenue from operations rose by 26.6 per cent to Rs 117.4 crore, compared to Rs 92.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

9:37 AM

DCM Shriram declines 4% on weak Q4 results

The company reported its Q4FY24 earnings with its net profit dipping 36.9 per cent at Rs 117.8 crore versus Rs 186.7 crore (YoY).

Revenue is down 11.8 per cent at Rs 2,399.3 cr as against Rs 2,720 crore (YoY).

Ebitda down 22.7 per cent at Rs 313.1 cr compared to Rs 405.3 crore (YoY). Margins also dipped and came in at 13.1 per cent versus 14.9 per cent (YoY). 

9:35 AM

Gujarat Gas gives up early gains post Q4 result announcement

The company reported an 11 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 409.54 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 5.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,293.86 crore in the March quarter

9:32 AM

Zee Media slips over 1% as CEO resigns

The company announced the departure of Abhay Ojha as CEO.

Stock Market LIVE updates on Tuesday, May 7: Indian benchmark indices were trading near day's low level on Tuesday, weighed by HCLTech, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Reliance Industries. The S&P BSE Sensex was trading over 500 points (0.7 per cent) lower at 73,377, while the Nifty50 was trading over 150 points (0.77 per cent) lower, below 22,300 levels..
Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ITC, Kotak Bank, and LT were the only gainers on the 30-sock index, while losers were led by HCL Tech, JSW Steel, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank.
In the broader markets, Nifty MidCap, and SmallCap indices were down over 1.5 per cent each. Sectorally, barring the Nifty FMCG index, all other indices were trading nearly 1 per cent lower each. 

Next »
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :MARKET LIVEBSE NSEBSE NSE equityMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexNifty50Q4 ResultsBusiness Standard

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News