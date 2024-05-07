Stock Market Live: Indian equities may open with muted gains; Wall Street ends higher
Stock Market Live on May 7: At 7:25 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were up 36 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,585 levels, indicating a higher start
Stock Market Live on Thursday, May 7: Indian equities may open with muted gains on Tuesday tracking Wall Street gains.
At 7:25 AM, The GIFT Nifty futures were up 36 points versus the Nifty 50 futures at 22,585 levels, indicating a higher start.
On Tuesday morning, Asia-Pacific markets extended gains on expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. South Korea’s Kospi led with 1.75 per cent gains, followed by Japan’s Nikkei (up 0.91 per cent) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (up 0.23 per cent). Meanwhile, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.36 per cent.
On the other hand, Wall Street's stock indices closed higher on the back of bullish market sentiment. Nasdaq settled 1.19 per cent higher while S&P 500 jumped 1.10 per cent. The Dow Jones, meanwhile, rose nearly 0.50 per cent.
Brent crude notched up by 0.17 per cent at $83.47 per bbl.
Stocks to watch
Godrej Consumer Products: Company reported a net loss of Rs 1,893.2 crore in Q4FY24. It reported an exceptional loss of Rs 2,375.6 crore.
Lupin: Pharmaceutical firm Lupin’s profit rose 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 359.4 crore for the January-March quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q4FY24).
Gujarat Gas: The company’s net profit zoomed over 86 per cent to Rs 409.5 crore in the March quarter.
LTIMindtree: Company received GST demand order of Rs 155.7 crore for FY19.
8:22 AM
Nifty Fin Services, PSU Bank signal resistance on charts: Check key levels
The Nifty Financial Services Index is currently priced at 21,743.70 and is exhibiting notable support and resistance levels in the near term. At present, the index is strongly supported around the 21,7000-mark. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Buy and sell ideas for May 7 from Anand Rathi: Jubilant FoodWorks, HDFC AMC
Jubilant FoodWorks has two key technical analysis signals: a bull divergence on the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and a violation of a bearish trend line that had been in place for 3-4 months. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Indigo, Lupin, DCM Shriram and Gujarat Gas among six stocks to watch today
On Monday, IndiGo finalised a firm order for 30 wide body Airbus A350 aircraft. The airline had previously announced on April 25, 2024, that it had "agreed to" order 30 planes and retained an option for 70 additional aircraft of this type. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Market expects crude oil prices to recover; adopt buy-on-dip strategy
Crude oil prices observed steepest weekly decline in two months with both benchmarks settling below their 200-day moving average and wiping out 7 per cent of their values. READ MORE
8:15 AM
This Tata group company is among Sharekhan's top stock picks for today
TCS has witnessed buying interest from the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level (3780) of the previous rise from Rs 3,311 – 4,255. Positive divergence is also witnessed on the daily charts indicating loss of selling momentum on the downside. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stocks to watch: Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Orient Electric and Muthoot Microfin
Muthoot Microfin's net profit surged to Rs 120 crore for the quarter ending March 31, marking a 27 per cent year-on-year increase. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 72,060, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 84,100
The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,060, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,100. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Nifty pre-market news: All you need to know before stocks open on May 7
Equity investors will be hoping for some stability to return to the equity market following the recent bout of volatility as global stocks display a firm trend amid renewed hopes of a US Fed rate cut. READ MORE
8:06 AM
Brent crude at $83.44 per bbl
8:04 AM
GIFT Nifty indicates higher start for Indian equities
8:02 AM
Asian markets extend gains on expectations of Fed rate cut
8:00 AM
US market closed higher on Monday
7:56 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
