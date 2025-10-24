Dividend bonanza! Infosys, CRISIL, 11 other stocks to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Investors on Dalal Street looking to pocket additional gains from their holdings can keep an eye on Infosys, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, REC, L&T Technology Services, 360 ONE WAM, and seven other companies next week, as these firms have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.
Other names featuring in the list include CESC, PCBL Chemical, Tanla Platforms, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, and PDS.
According to BSE data, the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, October 27, and Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors wishing to receive the announced dividends must own the stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates.
Leading the pack is IT major Infosys, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, the highest among the group. L&T Technology Services follows with an interim dividend of ₹18 per share, while CRISIL has declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per share.
(Source: BSE)
Meanwhile, 360 ONE WAM, CESC, PCBL Chemical, and Tanla Platforms have each announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share for their shareholders. REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share, and Central Bank of India will reward investors with an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share.
Among smaller payouts, Laurus Labs and Julien Agro Infratech have announced interim dividends of ₹0.80 per share and ₹0.01 per share, respectively.
Separately, PDS has informed the exchanges that its board will meet on Monday, October 27, 2025, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for FY26. The company has already fixed October 31, 2025, as the record date for the same.
Similarly, the board of Jasch Gauging Technologies is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to consider an interim dividend, if any, on the company’s equity shares for FY26. The record date for this has been set as November 1, 2025.