Home / Markets / News / Dividend bonanza! Infosys, CRISIL, 11 other stocks to go ex-date next week

Leading the pack is IT major Infosys, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, the highest among the group

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Dividend stocks: Investors on Dalal Street looking to pocket additional gains from their holdings can keep an eye on Infosys, Central Bank of India, CRISIL, REC, L&T Technology Services, 360 ONE WAM, and seven other companies next week, as these firms have announced interim dividend rewards for their shareholders.
 
Other names featuring in the list include CESC, PCBL Chemical, Tanla Platforms, Jasch Gauging Technologies, Julien Agro Infratech, Laurus Labs, and PDS.
 
According to BSE data, the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend between Monday, October 27, and Friday, October 31, 2025. Investors wishing to receive the announced dividends must own the stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates.
 
 
Leading the pack is IT major Infosys, which has announced an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, the highest among the group. L&T Technology Services follows with an interim dividend of ₹18 per share, while CRISIL has declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per share. 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
360 ONE WAM Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
Central Bank of India Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.20 Oct 27, 2025
CESC Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
CRISIL Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹16 Oct 27, 2025
Infosys Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹23 Oct 27, 2025
L&T Technology Services Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹18 Oct 27, 2025
PCBL Chemical Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
REC Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹4.60 Oct 27, 2025
Tanla Platforms Oct 27, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Oct 27, 2025
Jasch Gauging Technologies Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend Nov 1, 2025
Julien Agro Infratech Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.0100 Oct 31, 2025
Laurus Labs Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.80 Oct 31, 2025
PDS Oct 31, 2025 Interim Dividend Oct 31, 2025
  (Source: BSE)
 
Meanwhile, 360 ONE WAM, CESC, PCBL Chemical, and Tanla Platforms have each announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share for their shareholders. REC has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.60 per share, and Central Bank of India will reward investors with an interim dividend of ₹0.20 per share.

Among smaller payouts, Laurus Labs and Julien Agro Infratech have announced interim dividends of ₹0.80 per share and ₹0.01 per share, respectively.
 
Separately, PDS has informed the exchanges that its board will meet on Monday, October 27, 2025, to consider the declaration of an interim dividend for FY26. The company has already fixed October 31, 2025, as the record date for the same.
 
Similarly, the board of Jasch Gauging Technologies is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, to consider an interim dividend, if any, on the company’s equity shares for FY26. The record date for this has been set as November 1, 2025. 
   

Topics : Buzzing stocks dividend dividend income share market Stocks in focus Infosys

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

