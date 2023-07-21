Home / Markets / News / Stock market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty tests 19,800; Infy tanks 8%
Stock market LIVE: Sensex drops 600 pts, Nifty tests 19,800; Infy tanks 8%

Stock market LIVE updates on July 21, 2023: Among sectors, the Nifty IT Index crashed 4.5 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 9:45 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE updates: Weak Q1FY24 results by Infosys pulled the benchmark indices down on Friday, upending the strong bull run seen over the last few sessions. The S&P BSE Sensex dropped 670 points in morning deals to quote at 66,900 levels, while the Nifty50 tumbled to 19,800-mark, down 175 points.
9:45 AM Jul 23

Shares of Reliance Industries slips 1% ahead of Q1FY24 results

9:40 AM Jul 23

Solid Q1FY24 results lifts IndiaMART InterMESH by 4%

9:34 AM Jul 23

Dalmia Bharat drops 3% after PAT declines 30% YoY in Q1FY24

9:30 AM Jul 23

Coforge gains 1% on 10% YoY rise in Q1 net profit

9:29 AM Jul 23

Union Bank of India's net profit doubles YoY in Q1FY24; stock up 3%

9:27 AM Jul 23

L&T rises 3% as boards plans to mull buyback and FY24 dividend next week

9:26 AM Jul 23

Infosys nosedives 8% as company slashes growth guidance for FY24

9:24 AM Jul 23

Smallcap index outperforms benchmark; India VIX gains marginally

9:22 AM Jul 23

Nifty IT index tumbles 3% dragged by 8% fall in Infosys

9:21 AM Jul 23

SENSEX HEATMAP | 19 out of 30 index counters slip in red

9:20 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL | Nifty50 skids over 150 points, trades below 19,850

9:18 AM Jul 23

OPENING BELL | Sensex declines over 650 points, breaks below 67K-mark

9:10 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Sensex slips over 600 points

9:06 AM Jul 23

PRE-OPEN SESSION | Nifty50 tumbles nearly 200 points

9:04 AM Jul 23

Rupee opens at 82.03/$ as against previous close of 81.96/$

8:57 AM Jul 23

New Listing :: Utkarsh Small Finance Bank eyes listing pop of 60%

8:40 AM Jul 23

Infosys cuts FY24 outlook to 1-3.5%

8:29 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty hints at gap-down start

Topics :Stock MarketMARKET LIVEQ1 resultsMarketsIndian stock marketIndian stock marketsstock market tradingMarket newsstock market rallyInfosys Reliance IndustriesAshok LeylandGlobal Markets

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

