Stock market LIVE updates: The benchmark Nifty50 index is heading towards the momentous 20,000 milestone as healthy Q1FY24 results, and relentless FPI buying have lent support to the market bulls.However, profit bookking after a stupendous rally on Thursday, coupled with weak Q1 results of Infosys mat dent the sentiment today. At 7.30 AM, Gift Nifty was down over 90 points at 19,875. On Thursday, the Nifty50 index shut shop at 19,979, after hitting a record high of 19,992 in the intra-day trade. The S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, ended at 67,572 after hitting a record summit of 67,619 during the day.Q1FY24 results in focus on July 21Reliance Industries, Ashok Leyland, Atul, Aditya Vision, CreditAccess Grameen, Dodla Diary, Glenmark Lifesciences, GNA Axles, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel, Kabra Extrusiontechnik, PNB Gilts, Rajratan Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tejas Networks, Ultratech Cement, and Wendt (India). Global cuesAsia-Pacific markets fell on Friday as investors digested Japan’s higher-than-expected consumer price index figures for June. The Nikkei index dropped over 1 per cent, South Korea's Kospi fell 0.88 per cent, and Australia's ASX dipped 0.23 per cent. Overnight, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost around 0.7 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively. The Dow was the outlier of the three, adding about 0.5 per cent.