Stock Market Live: Sensex, Gift Nifty, Q4 results, ICICI Bk, UltraTech Cem

Stock market Update on Monday, April 29: ICICI Bank stock, global cues to guide trading sentiment on Dalal Street today.

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST
Stock market updates on April 29, 2024: Equity benchmark indices are likely to start Monday's trading session on a positive note tracking gains in overseas peers. 

At 07:30 am, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 22,650, suggesting a likely gap-up of over 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Near home in Asia, Taiwan rallied 1.3 per cent. Hang Seng and Kospi advanced 0.7 per cent. Straits Times, however, was down 0.4 per cent. Nikkei was closed for trading today.

Among individual stocks, ICICI Bank is expected to hog the limelight after the private lender reported 17 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 10,707 crore on Saturday.

 

