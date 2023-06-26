MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty50 above 18,700; FMCG index rises 1%

Opening Bell | Domestic equity markets opened flat in Monday's trade, tracking mixed global cues. , The benchmark indices, the S&P BSE Sensex gained marginally to trade around 63,018 levels, while the 50-packed index ticked above 18,650 levels., , Dismal sentiments reflected across broader markets as well, with Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.3 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, climbed 5 per cent., , Sectorally, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, and Nifty Auto indices rose up to 0.5 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Media, Nifty Metal indices skid up to 0.4 per cent., , Individually, shares of IPCA Labs declined 2 per cent after the company received 8 observations from the US health regulator for Pithampur unit., , Besides, shares of ICICI Securities surged 7 per cent as private lender ICICI Bank will mull delisting of brokerage firm's shares.Read More