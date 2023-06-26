Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty50 above 18,700; FMCG index rises 1%
LiveNew Update

MARKET LIVE: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty50 above 18,700; FMCG index rises 1%

Stock market live updates: Dismal sentiments reflected across broader markets as well, with Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices declining up to 0.3 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Opening Bell | Domestic equity markets opened flat in Monday's trade, tracking mixed global cues.Read More

9:26 AM Jun 23

JSW Steel, Power Grid, Dr Reddy's lead losses on Nifty

9:25 AM Jun 23

Tata Consumer, Cipla, Adani Ent top Nifty winners

9:22 AM Jun 23

HEATMAP: IndusInd, HUL, ICICI Bank lead Sensex gains

9:19 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Nifty opens flat

9:17 AM Jun 23

OPENING BELL: Sensex opens with fractional gains

9:01 AM Jun 23

Rupee vs rupiah: In high-yield battle, Indian assets may beat Indonesia's

8:52 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch: IndusInd Bank, Ipca Lab, Infosys, ICICI Securities, RVNL

8:45 AM Jun 23

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,180, silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 70,900

8:35 AM Jun 23

WATCH VIDEO | What do Accenture's Q3 earnings mean for Indian IT stocks?

8:28 AM Jun 23

Street Signs: Likely vacuum at Sebi, drone maker IdeaForge IPO, and more

8:22 AM Jun 23

FPI flows this year ride the coat-tails of ETFs and block deals, shows data

8:19 AM Jun 23

Indian market has breadth and depth of firms to invest in: Sukumar Rajah

8:13 AM Jun 23

Bank Nifty near lower-end of consolidation range; key support at 43,400

8:07 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals soft start to Monday's trade

7:42 AM Jun 23

US market share in apples, almonds, and walnuts plunged in five years

7:35 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude at $74/bbl amid Russia mutiny reports

7:30 AM Jun 23

Australia's S&P 200 declines 0.3% weighed by tech stocks

7:25 AM Jun 23

Chinese markets skid in Monday's early trade; Shanghai down 0.8%

7:22 AM Jun 23

Japanese indices gain marginally in early deals

7:19 AM Jun 23

US equity futures edge up: NASDAQ Futures rise 0.2%

10:04 AM Jun 23

RVNL up 2% on winning a project worth Rs 395 crore

RVNL has emerged as the lowest bidder a project of design and construction of elevated metro viaduct, from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation. The cost of project is Rs 394.9 crore and the project is expected to be executed in 30 months.

9:56 AM Jun 23

Ajanta Pharma up 3% as company gets no observations from US FDA for unit

Its formulation facility at Dahej was inspected by US FDA from June 19-June 23. At the end of inspection, no Form 483 was issued to us, it said.

9:52 AM Jun 23

ICICI Securities surges 11%; board to mull de-listing on June 29

9:49 AM Jun 23

IndusInd Bank up 1% on reports Hinduja stake buy deal may wrap by 2HFY24

9:41 AM Jun 23

RattanIndia surges 10% on raising fresh loans of Rs 1,114 crore

RattanIndia Power has successfully refinanced its senior debt in a transaction worth Rs 1,114 crore. The refinancing was led by Kotak Mahindra Bank.

9:38 AM Jun 23

Nifty FMCG index leads sectoral gains; up 1%

9:31 AM Jun 23

Broader markets also move higher with nominal gains

9:26 AM Jun 23

9:25 AM Jun 23

9:22 AM Jun 23

9:19 AM Jun 23

9:17 AM Jun 23

9:09 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Nifty slightly up in pre-market trade

9:09 AM Jun 23

PRE-OPEN: Sensex off to muted start

9:04 AM Jun 23

CURRENCY ALERT: Rupee opens at 82/$ vs Friday's close of 82.03/$

9:01 AM Jun 23

The highest bond yields among major Asian nations and a less volatile currency thanks to the central bank's intervention are burnishing the appeal of rupee assets. READ MORE
8:52 AM Jun 23

Stocks to Watch on June 26, 2023: The Hinduja Group is in talks to invest Rs 10,000 crore to hike its stake in IndusInd Bank, as per media reports. READ MORE
8:45 AM Jun 23

The price of 22-carat gold also remained unchanged with the precious metal trading at Rs 54,250. READ MORE
8:35 AM Jun 23

Select IT stocks have gained 10-26% so far in 2023. However, latest earnings from Accenture suggest that a recovery is still not in sight. So, are IT companies staring at tough days ahead? 

8:28 AM Jun 23

Shares of drone maker ideaForge Technology are commanding a premium of nearly 70 per cent in the grey market ahead of its initial public offering. READ MORE
First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

