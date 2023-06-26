The SGX Nifty, on Monday, indicated a flat start amidst mixed global cues. At 6:55 am, it stood at 18,699 levels, down 15-odd points.Globally, the US equity futures ticked up this morning. Dow Futures, the S&P 500 Futures, and NASDAQ Futures rose up to 0.2 per cent.Asia-Pacific markets, however, inched lower in Monday's early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200 indices declined up to 0.4 per cent.In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude, WTI Crude rose 1 per cent each to $74 per barrel, and $69 per barrel, respectively.Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks likely to see action in Monday's trade:NHPC: The company inked an initial pact with an Odisha state utility to develop 2,000 MW of pumped storage projects and 1,000 MW renewable energy in the state.Blue Star: Credit rating agency CARE Ratings reaffirmed short-term, long-term bank facilities of the company as 'stable.'