Stock Market Live: Global stocks get some respite; Crude oil tumbles to $86

Stock Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start with slim gains on Thursday as global shares recover from a spate of losses. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty futures were trading at 19,492, up 20 points.

The Dow Jones gained 0.39 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.81 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.35 per cent. In the US, stocks closed higher aided by a pullback in treasury yields from multi-year highs after a survey showed 89,000 private jobs were added in Sept, way below the 160,000 estimate.

Asian markets also ticked higher this morning with Nikkei, Hang Seng rising 0.9 and 0.3 per cent, respectively. Strait times and S&P/ASX 200 rose up to 0.5 per cent. Kospi was up 0.6 per cent. Brent Crude added losses, by falling 5 per cent to $86 a barrel due to weak gasoline demand in the US and bleak macroeconomic sentiment. Stocks to Watch

Manappuram Finance arm Asirvad Micro Finance filed IPO draft papers with Sebi to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via fresh issue. HAL: The company announced that the Indian Air Force will procure 97 more LCAs after it delivered the first LCA Tejas twin-seater aircraft.

Read More