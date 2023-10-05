close
Sensex (0.58%)
65604.46 + 378.42
Nifty (0.50%)
19533.65 + 97.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5885.35 + 29.90
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
40132.50 + 85.00
Nifty Bank (0.85%)
44339.25 + 375.20
Heatmap

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Company will bring in web-based platform to apply for unemployment insurance benefits

Tata consultancy services, TCS

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Thursday it has been selected by the labour department of the US state of Georgia to replace its unemployment insurance system with a cloud-based platform that will streamline the claims process and ensure prompt financial assistance.

Georgia experienced a surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic – the third highest in the nation – that placed tremendous strain on its 40-year-old unemployment system and underscored the urgent need for change.

The human-centric design of the new web-based platform will allow Georgians to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, securely upload documents, check the status of their claims, and receive important updates, said a statement. Financial details of the agreement were not released.

“Modernising Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation,” said Bruce Thompson, commissioner of Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL). “A modern and responsive unemployment system minimises claims processing times, enhances the customer experience, prevents fraud, and positions GDOL to become the most transparent and responsive agency in state government.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Georgia Department of Labor in their digital transformation journey to create a new seamless and secure unemployment system that will meet the evolving needs of claimants and employers, streamline claims processing, reduce errors, prevent fraud, and improve the overall user experience,” said Robert Kane, chief commercial officer, US Public Services, TCS.

TCS said in two decades it has worked to transform the legacy unemployment insurance systems of Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, and Wyoming. During the pandemic, TCS helped several US states manage an exponential increase in unemployment claims, including the integration of the Federal Government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

Also Read

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%

TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ

Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO

TCS-led consortium secures BSNL 4G deployment order worth Rs 15,000 crore

Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

Sajjan Jindal's firm, SAIC Motor to take over MG Motor India: Report

Top vaccine maker SII seeks growth by selling shots to globetrotters

Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads


TCS is one of the largest recruiters in the US information technology services industry and it employs more than 2,300 people in Georgia.

Topics : Tata Consultancy Services TCS unemployment Companies

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NZ Playing 11Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Vedanta close to raising $3 bn from JP Morgan, Standard Chartered: ReportHow a debt iceberg might turn resources titan Vedanta into Titanic

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon