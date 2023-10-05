TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

India’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Thursday it has been selected by the labour department of the US state of Georgia to replace its unemployment insurance system with a cloud-based platform that will streamline the claims process and ensure prompt financial assistance.

Georgia experienced a surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic – the third highest in the nation – that placed tremendous strain on its 40-year-old unemployment system and underscored the urgent need for change.

The human-centric design of the new web-based platform will allow Georgians to apply for unemployment insurance benefits, securely upload documents, check the status of their claims, and receive important updates, said a statement. Financial details of the agreement were not released.

“Modernising Georgia’s 80s-era unemployment system represents the dynamic fusion between efficiency and innovation,” said Bruce Thompson, commissioner of Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL). “A modern and responsive unemployment system minimises claims processing times, enhances the customer experience, prevents fraud, and positions GDOL to become the most transparent and responsive agency in state government.”

“We are pleased to partner with the Georgia Department of Labor in their digital transformation journey to create a new seamless and secure unemployment system that will meet the evolving needs of claimants and employers, streamline claims processing, reduce errors, prevent fraud, and improve the overall user experience,” said Robert Kane, chief commercial officer, US Public Services, TCS.

TCS said in two decades it has worked to transform the legacy unemployment insurance systems of Connecticut, Florida, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, and Wyoming. During the pandemic, TCS helped several US states manage an exponential increase in unemployment claims, including the integration of the Federal Government’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

TCS is one of the largest recruiters in the US information technology services industry and it employs more than 2,300 people in Georgia.