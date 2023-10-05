Hindalco to sign pact with Odisha Mining Corporation for supply of Bauxite

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday said it will enter into a pact with the Odisha Mining Corporation for long-term supply of Bauxite ore.

The company plans to secure Bauxite ore for its proposed 2-million tonnes alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda, Rayagada district, in Odisha.

This will be Hindalco's second alumina refining plant in the Rayagada district of Odisha.

"Hindalco Industries will be entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha Mining Corporation for the long-term supply of Bauxite ore for its proposed 2-million tonnes alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda in the Rayagada district," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total proposed investment of Rs 8,000 crore will be in two phases. The first phase of one million tonnes is likely to be commissioned in FY'27, at an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.

Hindalco is one of the country's leading aluminium manufacturing companies.

Also Read Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods Macrotech Developers' sales bookings up 12% annually to Rs 3,530 cr in Q2 TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai