close
Sensex (0.67%)
65666.22 + 440.18
Nifty (0.63%)
19559.20 + 123.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
5893.30 + 37.85
Nifty Midcap (0.15%)
40105.70 + 58.20
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44294.70 + 330.65
Heatmap

Hindalco to sign pact with Odisha Mining Corporation for supply of Bauxite

The company plans to secure Bauxite ore for its proposed 2-million tonnes alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda, Rayagada district, in Odisha

Hindalco to sign pact with Odisha Mining Corporation for supply of Bauxite

This will be Hindalco's second alumina refining plant in the Rayagada district of Odisha.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hindalco Industries Ltd on Thursday said it will enter into a pact with the Odisha Mining Corporation for long-term supply of Bauxite ore.
The company plans to secure Bauxite ore for its proposed 2-million tonnes alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda, Rayagada district, in Odisha.
This will be Hindalco's second alumina refining plant in the Rayagada district of Odisha.
"Hindalco Industries will be entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Odisha Mining Corporation for the long-term supply of Bauxite ore for its proposed 2-million tonnes alumina refinery and 150-MW captive power plant at Kansariguda in the Rayagada district," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The total proposed investment of Rs 8,000 crore will be in two phases. The first phase of one million tonnes is likely to be commissioned in FY'27, at an investment of Rs 5,500 crore.
Hindalco is one of the country's leading aluminium manufacturing companies.

Also Read

Odisha Mining Corp pays Rs 1,420 crore dividend to state govt

UN agency that governs int'l waters mired in debate over deep sea mining

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

Hindalco Q4 results: Profit falls 48% to Rs 832 cr, Rs 3 dividend declared

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

NHPC's two hydropower plants in Sikkim affected due to flash floods

Macrotech Developers' sales bookings up 12% annually to Rs 3,530 cr in Q2

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Google's Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Watch 2 available for pre-orders

May restrict services to Vodafone Idea if dues unpaid: Indus Towers to Trai

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindalco Industries Odisha Mining Corporation Bauxite

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindu Marriage ActLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZGoogle Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of GeorgiaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon