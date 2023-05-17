Home / Markets / News / Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

Sensex ends 372 pts lower, trims losses in late deals; Smallcaps outperform

CLOSING BELL ON MAY 17: The NSE Nifty 50 shed over 100 points to settle at 18,182. The BSE Smallcap index outperformed and ended 0.2 per cent higher.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices extended losses for the second straight day on Wednesday as sentiment turned cautious with fears of US debt default mounting as the deadline to raise the government's borrowing limit draws near. As per reports, the US Treasury may run out of money by June 01 if the $31.4 trillion ceiling is not lifted by then.
 
Key Event

3:55 PM May 23

Currency check :: Rupee ends lower at 82.38/$ against Tuesday’s close of 82.21/$

3:37 PM May 23

Broader markets :: SmallCap index sole winner in an otherwise weak session

3:36 PM May 23

Sectoral trends :: FMCG, Auto stocks scalp tepid gains; Media, realty stocks worst hit

3:35 PM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: ITC, IndusInd Bank lift 30-pack index off lows

3:32 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Nifty ends below 18,200

3:31 PM May 23

CLOSING BELL :: Sensex ends lower for third day, slides over 300 pts

3:20 PM May 23

ALERT :: Cabinet approves PLI scheme for IT hardware worth Rs 17,000 crore

2:56 PM May 23

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

2:34 PM May 23

Oberoi Realty dips 6% as sales value drops 27% YoY in Jan-Mar quarter

2:11 PM May 23

ALERT:: Jubilant Foodworks Q4 net plunges 59%; stock rebounds sharply

1:24 PM May 23

These 3 PSU stocks can soar 20% as Nifty PSE index hits new all-time high

12:43 PM May 23

Analysts raise target on Bank of Baroda post Q4, see up to 26% upside

12:33 PM May 23

ITC Q4FY23 cigarette volume growth seen at 13%; Margins to sharply jump YoY

12:26 PM May 23

MARKET CHECK: Sensex sinks 500 pts to day's low

12:19 PM May 23

Avoid Vodafone Idea as charts show 'Death Cross' pattern; support at Rs 5

12:05 PM May 23

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

11:52 AM May 23

Kaynes soars 19% on robust Q4 results; zooms 102% over IPO issue price

11:25 AM May 23

LIC Housing Finance tanks 7% day after reporting Q4 results

10:52 AM May 23

CreditAccess Grameen surges 9%, hits new high on strong Q4 earnings

10:06 AM May 23

Bharti Airtel trades firm, up 1% post March quarter results

9:45 AM May 23

Comment :: 'Markets stuck in nervous nineties’

9:22 AM May 23

Broader markets :: SmallCaps fare better, index up half a per cent

9:21 AM May 23

Sectoral trends :: IT, Metal indices cap gains; PSU Banks extend rally

9:19 AM May 23

Sensex Heatmap :: Gainers and losers tussle out on 30-pack index; Airtel leads, Tech M drags

9:18 AM May 23

Opening Bell :: Nifty holds 18,250 in early deals

9:17 AM May 23

Opening Bell :: Sensex starts with mild downtick

9:10 AM May 23

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty holds 18,300

9:08 AM May 23

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex settles flat

9:02 AM May 23

CURRENCY CHECK: Rupee opens 10 paise weaker at 82.30/$

8:55 AM May 23

WATCH: Which equity mutual funds are experts betting on?

8:28 AM May 23

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

8:23 AM May 23

Stocks to Watch today, May 17: Paytm, Voda Idea, JK Tyre, Oberoi Realty

8:15 AM May 23

Care Ratings, Equitas SFB form bullish patterns on charts; time to buy?

8:09 AM May 23

Trading strategy for Nifty Metal, FMCG indices in the short-term

7:56 AM May 23

SGX Nifty signals weak start

7:50 AM May 23

Biden to cut short Asia-Pacific trip due to debt ceiling stalemate: Reports

7:46 AM May 23

Japan Q1 GDP beats expectations; grows 1.6% YoY

7:42 AM May 23

Asian markets weak; Nikkei, Topix in Japan, Kospi in Korea defy trend

7:39 AM May 23

US stock futures in green as leaders hope to reach a debt limit deal

4:02 PM May 23

Comment :: 'Maintain focus on stock selection, overnight risk management'

As global markets are not offering any cue, the performance of the key sectors viz. Banking, financials, auto and FMCG will continue to dictate the trend. On the index front, Nifty has crucial support at the 18050 mark, which also coincides with the short term moving average i.e. 20 EMA. Though the downside seems capped, we recommend maintaining a focus on stock selection and overnight risk management. 

Views by: Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

4:00 PM May 23

Tech View :: 'Support around 18,100-18,050 to cushion downfall'

The Nifty has witnessed consecutive negative days. Amid the selling pressure the Nifty has managed to hold on to the crucial support level of 18100 and the intraday pullback has come exactly from around 18100 which indicates that until the nifty manages to stay above this level the uptrend is intact. The upward sloping channel has been breached on the downside and the daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sign of weakness, and this can lead to consolidation over the next few trading sessions. On the flipside, there are multiple support parameters in the form of the 20-day moving average (18053) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level (18113) of the rise from 17553 – 18459 are placed which shall provide cushion and restrict a deep correction. Stock specific action can take place over the next few trading sessions.

Views by: Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas 

3:58 PM May 23

Comment :: 'Signs from US economy worrying investors'

Domestic investors remained cautious as the US market grappled with recession concerns led by recent economic data indicating slowdown. The US retail sales figures for April reflected a decrease in demand, and ongoing debt ceiling negotiations further dampened market sentiment.

Views by: Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

3:56 PM May 23

Bond market :: Yields on 10-year G-Sec stay below 7%

3:55 PM May 23

3:52 PM May 23

BSE Stats :: Market remains equally divided between gainers and losers

3:50 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Jubilant FoodWorks soars 3% as FY23 turnover tops Rs 5,000-cr mark

>> Overall Q4FY23 numbers stayed weak 

3:48 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: CreditAccess Grameen vaults 8% on near 2x rise in Q4 bottomline

3:46 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Investors book profit in LIC Housing Finance post Q4

3:45 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: JSPL drops 5% as Q4 profit plunges 70% YoY to Rs 465.66 crore

3:42 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: SBI end flat ahead of Q4 results tomorrow

3:41 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: ITC ends nearly 1% higher ahead of Q4 results on Thursday

3:40 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Kaynes Technology India surges 16% on robust Q4 show

3:39 PM May 23

Buzzing stock :: Oberoi Realty drag the realty pack, sinks close to 6%

3:37 PM May 23

3:36 PM May 23

3:35 PM May 23

3:32 PM May 23

3:31 PM May 23

3:27 PM May 23

Global Check:: US, UK stock futures exhibit mixed trend

Source: Investing.com

First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:23 AM IST

