Stock Market Highlights: The key benchmark indices extended losses for the second straight day on Wednesday as sentiment turned cautious with fears of US debt default mounting as the deadline to raise the government's borrowing limit draws near. As per reports, the US Treasury may run out of money by June 01 if the $31.4 trillion ceiling is not lifted by then.



Broader indices outperformed. The BSE Midcap index was down merely 0.2 per cent, whereas the Smallcap index added 0.3 per cent. Kaynes Technology , Amber Enterprises, Precision Wires, Rane Madras, Abans Holdings, Shakti Pumps and Tanla Platforms were the major movers, up over 12 per cent each., Among the Sensex 30 shares, Asian Paints, TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Tata Steel, Wipro and Bajaj Finance declined 1 – 2 per cent each. On the other hand IndusInd Bank advanced over a per cent. ITC too was up nearly a per cent ahead of March quarter results tomorrow , on May 18., The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled to a low of 61,340 dragged by banks and metal shares. The BSE benchmark, however, trimmed losses in late deals and eventually ended 372 points lower at 61,561. The NSE Nifty 50 hit a low of 18,115, and finally settled at 18,182 – down 105 points.