Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty may start lower; Airtel, Voda Idea eyed
Stock market live on May 17, 2023: Asian trade was mixed this morning with Nikkei up 0.6 per cent as Japan's economy grew 1.6 per cent YoY in Q1, above expectations of a 0.7 per cent growth
SI Reporter New Delhi
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start slightly lower on Wednesday tracking losses in US equities overnight as Wall Street focus shifts to the ongoing talks on the debt ceiling limit. At 7:15 am, the SGX Nifty quoted 18,290 levels, down 35 points. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
First Published: May 17 2023 | 7:23 AM IST