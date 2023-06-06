Tracking weak global handover, the SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, indicated a subdued start as it quoted 18,694 levels, down 31-odd points. , Globally, rally in the US markets took a backseat overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices slipping up to 0.5 per cent., , This morning, markets in Asia-Pacific, too, exhibited weakness as Nikkei 225, Topix, and the S&P 200 indices tumbled up to 0.6 per cent., , In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude retreated gains as they declined 0.2 per cent each to $76 per barrel, and $71 per barrel, respectively., , Meanwhile, back home, here are top stocks to watch in today's trade:, , Godrej Consumer Products: The company appointed Aasif Malbari as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective August 10, 2023., , MTAR Technologies: Plutus Wealth Management acquired shares of MTAR Technologies for Rs 247 crore through an open market transaction., , IPO Corner, The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Ikio Lighting will open for subscription today, and close on Thursday, June 8. Shares of the lighting solutions provider will be available in the range of Rs 270-Rs 285 per share ., Read More