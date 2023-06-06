Home / Markets / News / MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid weak global cues; Ikio Lighting IPO eyed

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid weak global cues; Ikio Lighting IPO eyed

Stock market live updates: Tracking weak global handover, the SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, indicated a subdued start as it quoted 18,694 levels, down 31-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty muted amid weak global cues; Ikio Lighting IPO eyed

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Tracking weak global handover, the SGX Nifty, on Tuesday, indicated a subdued start as it quoted 18,694 levels, down 31-odd points.Read More

Key Event

8:20 AM Jun 23

Sell Nifty Pvt Bank on rally; Nifty PSB to see profit booking below 4,050

8:13 AM Jun 23

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,196 on Monday, June 5

8:10 AM Jun 23

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 701 crore on Monday, June 5

8:07 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals a subdued start to trade

7:53 AM Jun 23

US dollar index falls after weak services report in May

7:47 AM Jun 23

US SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations

7:45 AM Jun 23

Saudi Arabia raises July flagship crude price for Asia to 6-month high

7:34 AM Jun 23

Unilever declines 0.4% as company seeks to replace board chair

7:28 AM Jun 23

Australian shares skid ahead of central bank decision

7:22 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude decline 0.5% each

7:19 AM Jun 23

Asia-Pacific markets on a slippery slope this morning

7:16 AM Jun 23

US markets inch lower on Monday: Dow slips 200 pts

8:20 AM Jun 23

Sell Nifty Pvt Bank on rally; Nifty PSB to see profit booking below 4,050

A close below 4,050 in the Nifty PSU Bank index would likely attract profit booking in the near term, says Ravi Nathani, an independent technical analyst. READ MORE
market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

8:13 AM Jun 23

DIIs bought equities worth Rs 1,196 on Monday, June 5

Institutional investors, investors, FPIs, DIIs

8:10 AM Jun 23

FIIs sold equities worth Rs 701 crore on Monday, June 5

Foreign flows surpass last year's tally

8:07 AM Jun 23

SGX Nifty signals a subdued start to trade

7:59 AM Jun 23

Hong Kong markets extends advance to third straight day

7:53 AM Jun 23

US dollar index falls after weak services report in May

7:47 AM Jun 23

US SEC sues Binance, founder Zhao alleging securities law violations

The agency on Monday sued Binance and Zhao for failing to restrict U.S. customers from its platform and misleading investors about its market surveillance controls. READ MORE
Changpeng Zhao, CEO, Binance Holdings Ltd

7:45 AM Jun 23

Saudi Arabia raises July flagship crude price for Asia to 6-month high

The official selling price (OSP) for July-loading Arab Light to Asia was increased by 45 cents a barrel from June to $3.00 a barrel over Oman/Dubai quotes. READ MORE
crude oil

7:41 AM Jun 23

Apple shares hit all-time high ahead of Worldwide Developers Conference '23

Apple shares hit a record high for first time in 17 months on Monday, ahead of an annual software developer conference, although their market value remained short of an all-time peak of $3 trillion. READ MORE
Photo: Bloomberg

7:38 AM Jun 23

Open to 'extremely important' dialogue with US on arms control: Russia

"We hope that it will be supported by actual steps through diplomatic channels. And then it will be possible to consider the proposed formats of dialogue," said Kremlin. READ MORE
Russian President Vladimir Putin

7:34 AM Jun 23

Unilever declines 0.4% as company seeks to replace board chair

>> Unilever Plc has is seeking a new board chair to replace Nils Andersen, continuing an overhaul of its leadership after a series of missteps in recent years frustrated shareholders. READ MORE

7:28 AM Jun 23

Australian shares skid ahead of central bank decision

>> Economists are split between a rate hike or pause by the Reserve Bank of Australia. While a Reuters poll estimates the central bank to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 3.85 per cent, analysts at Bloomberg expect a 25 basis point hike.

7:22 AM Jun 23

Brent Crude, WTI Crude decline 0.5% each

source: oilprice.com

7:19 AM Jun 23

Asia-Pacific markets on a slippery slope this morning

7:16 AM Jun 23

US markets inch lower on Monday: Dow slips 200 pts

7:15 AM Jun 23

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Topics :SensexStock MarketMARKET LIVEIndian marketsMarkets Sensex NiftyBuzzing stocksstocks to watchFII flowsDIIsCrude Oil PriceRupee vs dollarGlobal MarketsNifty 50

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story