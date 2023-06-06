e-Rupi to wearables: How 50% of all transactions will be digital in 3 years



Currently, Indian households make 35% transactions digitally; which is expected to cross 50% by FY26. Online shoppers in India are expected to grow by 50% in the coming three years to exceed 30 crore users in the next three years. Indian households are likely to make at least 50 percent non-cash transactions in the next three years as penetration of smartphones and the internet, as well as favorable government policies have become key drivers in the adoption of of digital payments in the country, says a report by Redseer Consultants and Pine Labs.









"Customers use digital payment methods in 80% of grocery, food delivery, and travel transactions. With mobile phones facilitating seamless P2M payments, digital transactions by households are estimated to cross 50% by FY26," said Jasbir Juneja, Partner at Redseer. With more than 70 crore internet users, India has the second-highest number of internet users in the world, trailing only behind China. Redseer estimates UPI will constitute 90% of total digital payments and also fuel BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System) by simplifying recurring payments for businesses, by FY26.

Also Read Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here UPI continues to dominate digital payments thanks to wide use of QR codes ICICI Bank to offer EMI facility for UPI transactions above Rs 10,000 Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June HDFC Bank goes live on 'Rupay Credit on UPI' feature for customers Explained: How to claim HRA if you are living with your parents How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh Odisha crash: Liberty General Insurance sets up helpline to process claims Did you know? Bank's liability is 100 times annual rent of a locker How to avoid TCS when your child goes abroad for higher education





Unique mobile payment users who use UPI or wallets as a digital payment mode is expected to almost double from 350-380 million now to 650-700 million in three years.



The RBI conceptualized payment system, BBPS driven by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) also finds a mention in the Redseer report.



As per the Redseer findings, BBPS is poised to witness a 30% increase in transaction volumes and increase from 110 crore transactions in FY23 to 240 crore by FY26.



Unique mobile payment users who use UPI or wallets as a digital payment mode is expected to almost double from 350-380 million now to 650-700 million in three years.The RBI conceptualized payment system, BBPS driven by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) also finds a mention in the Redseer report.As per the Redseer findings, BBPS is poised to witness a 30% increase in transaction volumes and increase from 110 crore transactions in FY23 to 240 crore by FY26.

UPI has captured the biggest share of digital payment volume UPI has gained widespread acceptance among the masses as the most popular digital payment method.PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and Cred account for over 95% of the market share. Among the various sectors, online retail leads the way, followed by food delivery and mobility (represents cab and bike aggregators).As of FY23, 400-450 million people performed online transactions which is expected to rise to 700-750 million.Prepaid e-vouchers are shared with the beneficiary via SMS or QR codes and redeemed without cards or online payment apps. These are currently used for disbursal of government benefits (Covid vaccinations).Retail e-Rupi (launched in December 2022) is an electronic currency used primarily for retail transactions. Retail e-Rupi witnessed 800,000 transactional volume within two months since its launch. Redseer predicts that it will continue to grow owing to factors like high digital penetration for small-value transactions.Enables online transactions via voice/call. Globally, by 2030, 50% of the transactions will take place through voice technologies. Wide customer reach across all city tier levels.A wearable device directly linked to the consumer’s bank account and functions as a debit card. The target audience for this is millenials and GenZ. Users can tap the wearable device during checkout without using physical cards. The Indian wearable market is valued at Rs 1.1 lakh crore crore in FY22 and expected to reach Rs 1.4 lakh crore by FY30.Biometric payments is a technology that uses biometric authentication based on the user’s physical characteristics of users, such as fingerprints, facial recognitions, and iris. Individuals can save their biometric patterns on the payment page which can be used to make payments without the need for physical cards or user details.