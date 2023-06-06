RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 173 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.32%-7.35% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.
Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max
rupees)
5-year 10 7.20% 7.18% 7.22%
6-7 year 13 7.28%-7.30% 7.26% 7.32%
8-10 year 40 7.32%-7.35% 7.31% 7.36%
14-30 year 110 7.32%-7.40% 7.30% 7.42%
($1 = 82.5850 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
