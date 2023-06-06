close

RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 173 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 1:32 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.32%-7.35% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max

rupees)

5-year 10 7.20% 7.18% 7.22%

6-7 year 13 7.28%-7.30% 7.26% 7.32%

8-10 year 40 7.32%-7.35% 7.31% 7.36%

14-30 year 110 7.32%-7.40% 7.30% 7.42%

($1 = 82.5850 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RBI Bonds

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 1:32 PM IST

