RBI may set cutoff yield on 10-yr state bonds in 7.32%-7.35% band: Poll

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian states will aim to raise an aggregate of 173 billion Indian rupees ($2.09 billion) on Tuesday through the sale of bonds maturing in five years to 30 years.

The Reserve Bank of India will likely set cutoff yields for the 10-year bonds in the 7.32%-7.35% band, according to a Reuters poll of 13 traders.

Note Quantum (in bln Median Min Max

rupees)

5-year 10 7.20% 7.18% 7.22%

6-7 year 13 7.28%-7.30% 7.26% 7.32%

Also Read Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation to bring revival: Analysis Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options US dollar edges up as darkening growth, recession outlook hurts sentiment Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers Centre directs banks to ensure nominees for all accounts and lockers Bankers await signs on RBI's liquidity approach amid persisting disconnect RBI Governor launches financial inclusion dashboard 'Antardrishti' Rupee drops 37 paise against US dollar ahead of June monetary policy meet RBI-appointed panel suggests host of customer-centric initiatives for banks

8-10 year 40 7.32%-7.35% 7.31% 7.36%

14-30 year 110 7.32%-7.40% 7.30% 7.42%

($1 = 82.5850 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)