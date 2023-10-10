Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty atop 19,600; Nikkei, Hang Seng soar 2%

Stock market updates on October 10, 2023: Domestic market are likely to track global peers and start Tuesday's trade on an optimistic note after two US Fed officials hinted that rates may have peaked.
Overnight, the US market, reversed losses even as the Israel-Hamas war added to the inflation and interest rate concerns. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones gained 0.6 per cent each, while Nasdaq added 0.4 per cent.
This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng soared over 2 per cent. The Australian indices had rallied over a per cent each, while Kospi and Straits Times too jumped over a per cent each.
Brent Crude was seen consolidating around the $88-mark.
Gift Nifty futures quoted around 19,630, suggesting a possible opening gain of 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark.
How will Israel-Hamas war and Assembly polls impact markets?
Israel and Hamas conflict have yet again cast a shadow on global equity and commodity markets. What should your market strategy be amid these developments? Is it time to buy or sell stocks? Watch Video
8:52 AM
Result preview: Cement companies may report firm profit growth for Q2
With another quarter of steady growth in demand, cement companies are expected to report strong year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in earnings, according to analysts. READ MORE
8:48 AM
Rupee-denominated green bonds to pick pace from FY24: SBI's Dinesh Khara
He highlighted that India began green bond issuances in 2014, has garnered Rs 43 billion through green bonds and has been instrumental in augmenting the adoption of renewable energy. READ MORE
8:43 AM
NSE, BSE kick off World Investor Week 2023 to boost investor knowledge
The initiative is a global campaign that promotes investor education and protection. It provides an opportunity for stock exchanges, regulators. READ MORE
8:38 AM
Gold rises more than 1% as Middle East conflict spurs safe-haven demand
Gold prices rose more than 1% on Monday as the military conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas raised political uncertainty in the Middle East, prompting safe-haven buying of investments like bullion. READ MORE
Gold
8:34 AM
Stocks to Watch: Dr Reddy's, Mazagon Dock, Adani Ports, Concor, Inox Green
Stocks to Watch on October 10, 2023: CLSA said that the war presented an even better buying opportunity in Adani Ports. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Maruti cranks up capital expenditure with Rs 1.25 trillion 8-year plan
Maruti operates with a total production capacity of 2.25 million units annually, with the Gujarat plant contributing about 750,000 units per annum to this figure. READ MORE
8:25 AM
India GDP: Cricket World Cup economic boost is threatened by taxes
An additional $2.6 billion spent on everything from ticket sales and TV rights to tourism and food delivery may lift India's GDP by as much as $1 billion, they say. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Nifty Financial, Private Bank offer buying opportunities; check levels
The Nifty Financial Index is currently positioned at 19,594.60, marking a crucial juncture for traders. With a vigilant eye on the market, a strategic approach beckons. Setting a firm stoploss at 19,570 on a closing basis provides a safety net for traders. READ MORE
8:17 AM
ALERT:: Gift Nifty atop 19,600, suggests up to 50 pts opening gain
8:13 AM
Israeli-Palestinian supporters clash in London amid conflict in Israel
Amid protest rallies over the Israel-Hamas conflict, groups of pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters clashed at High Street Kensington Tube Station in London on Monday evening. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Fund flows on October 09: FIIs remain sellers
FIIs net sold stocks worth Rs 998 crore on Monday; Whereas, DIIs net bought shares up to Rs 2,661 crore.
8:08 AM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Exporters remain wary of serious consequences
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine may not have made an immediate impact in India, exporters remain wary and believe that there can be serious repercussions if the situation. READ MORE
8:01 AM
No electricity, food, fuel, and water: Israel orders 'complete Gaza siege'
Israel's response to the unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas from the Gaza Strip will "change the West Asia," the country's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. READ MORE
7:53 AM
ALERT:: Brent Crude consolidates around $88-mark
Source: Investing.com
7:47 AM
Asian Market Update:: Nikkei, Hang Seng zoom over 2%
Source: Yahoo Finance
7:41 AM
Upcoming Marrakech meet: Global deal for 15% min tax on MNCs on anvil
India is also expected to outline its roadmap for implementing Pillar 1 of the proposed deal, which would require amendments to domestic laws. READ MORE
7:36 AM
Israel-Hamas conflict may add uncertainty to IMF's growth projections
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) would release its bi-annual World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, in the backdrop of yet another geopolitical crisis in West Asia after the Russia-Ukraine war. READ MORE
7:31 AM
Israel-Hamas conflict: Rising energy costs likely to weigh on India Inc
An Adani Ports & SEZ statement said the company is closely monitoring the situation at its port, which is situated in the North - far away from the conflict zone. READ MORE
7:25 AM
Israel-Hamas conflict: India's hope of respite in oil prices dashed
The ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict has disrupted India’s efforts to gain from a recent fall in crude oil prices. Since Hamas’ invasion of southern Israel on October 7. READ MORE