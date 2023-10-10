Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty atop 19,600; Nikkei, Hang Seng soar 2%

Stock market updates on October 10, 2023: Domestic market are likely to track global peers and start Tuesday's trade on an optimistic note after two US Fed officials hinted that rates may have peaked.

Overnight, the US market, reversed losses even as the Israel-Hamas war added to the inflation and interest rate concerns. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones gained 0.6 per cent each, while Nasdaq added 0.4 per cent.

This morning in Asia, Nikkei and Hang Seng soared over 2 per cent. The Australian indices had rallied over a per cent each, while Kospi and Straits Times too jumped over a per cent each.

Brent Crude was seen consolidating around the $88-mark.

Gift Nifty futures quoted around 19,630, suggesting a possible opening gain of 50-odd points on the NSE benchmark.

Read More