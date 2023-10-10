Adani's $3.5 bn Ambuja loan moves ahead after some banks get approval

By Saikat Das

A group of banks that have been in talks to lend about $250 million each toward a syndicated loan of about $3.5 billion to refinance debt which the Adani Group took out to fund its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd. have received internal approval for the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.



The three banks are Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc, said the people, asking not to be identified when discussing a private matter.

They’re part of a larger consortium in talks for the syndicated loan to billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate. Some institutions were in discussions to lend $400 million each, in what could become one of the biggest loan deals in Asia this year, Bloomberg reported last month citing people familiar with the matter.

No new information was given on the status of that group of banks.

The prospective deal adds to evidence that the group, with business interests stretching from ports to green energy, is closing the chapter on the allegations of malfeasance made by US shortseller Hindenburg Research earlier this year.

Also Read Ambuja Cements to buy 56.7% stake in Sanghi at a valuation of Rs 5,000 cr What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta? Adani Green Energy to seek board approval to raise up to $1 billion Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses? Adani Group revives Mundra PVC project, gets credit line worth Rs 14,000 cr We will comply with govt regulations regarding supply restrictions: HP MG Motor to overhaul its dealership network, close underperforming outlets Kerala touch adds power to Israel police's combat gear in war against Hamas Deeper, wider and lucrative: Decoding IndiGo's mega global flight plan Vedanta Ltd arm Hindustan Zinc gets Rs 1.81 crore tax penalty order

The claims — repeatedly denied by Adani officials — caused a selloff in the stocks and bonds of group firms. Negotiations with global banks on debt refinancing stalled as some banks balked, Bloomberg reported in February.

Spokespeople at Barclays, Deutsche and Standard Chartered all declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg on Tuesday. A representative for Adani Group did not offer any immediate comment.

Adani bought the India assets of Switzerland’s Holcim Ltd. in 2022, as the conglomerate looked to move beyond its core business of operating ports, power plants and coal mines and into areas like data centers, airports, digital services, retail and media.

The transaction has not yet been finalized and the terms could still change.