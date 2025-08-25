Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher start; Asian peers rally on Fed rate cut hopes

Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, August 25, 2025: Domestic equity markets are likely to start the holiday-shortened week higher, tracking gains from their Asian peers as traders braced for a Domestic equity markets are likely to start the holiday-shortened week higher, tracking gains from their Asian peers as traders braced for a Federal Reserve rate cut at the September meeting.

The GIFT Nifty was up 0.18 per cent or 44 points as of 8:30 AM. The Nifty index snapped its six-day winning streak on Friday after domestic buyers turned net sellers for 13 consecutive days of buying.

In Asian markets, stock markets rallied as Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for rate cuts in the Jackson Hole summit in Wyoming on Friday. Australian stocks benchmark gauge hit a fresh record; China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were up over 1 per cent; Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7 per cent last checked.

Powell hinted at a shifting balance of risks, warning that the policy stance would be adjusted after the weak employment figures. However, he also emphasised the ongoing risk of higher inflation spurred by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The FOMC will meet on September 16-17, with traders seeing an 84 per cent chance of a rate cut, as per Bloomberg.

Wall Street rallied after Powell's speech , sending the S&P 500 index to its best day since May. The index closed 1.52 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq was up 1.88 per cent.

This week, however, will be marked with key events, including the US inflation print, Nvidia Corp's quarterly results, amid a slew of earnings in the Asian region.

Nifty levels to watch out for

Technically, the Nifty50 's 25,000 mark or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will be key for traders. Below this level, the correction could slip to the 20-day SMA, or around 24,730-24,700, according to Amol Athawale, VP technical research, Kotak Securities. The immediate resistance for the index would be at 25,200. A successful breakout above 25,200 could push the market towards 25,500, he said.

