Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at higher start; Asian peers rally on Fed rate cut hopes
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty index snapped its six-day winning streak on Friday after DIIs turned net sellers for 13 consecutive days of buying
Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, August 25, 2025: Domestic equity markets are likely to start the holiday-shortened week higher, tracking gains from their Asian peers as traders braced for a Federal Reserve rate cut at the September meeting.
The GIFT Nifty was up 0.23 per cent or 58 points as of 7:35 AM. The Nifty index snapped its six-day winning streak on Friday after domestic buyers turned net sellers for 13 consecutive days of buying.
In Asian markets, stock markets rallied as Fed Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for rate cuts in the Jackson Hole summit in Wyoming on Friday. Australian stocks benchmark gauge hit a fresh record; China's CSI 300 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were up over 1 per cent; Japan's Nikkei was up 0.7 per cent last checked.
Powell hinted at a shifting balance of risks, warning that the policy stance would be adjusted after the weak employment figures. However, he also emphasised the ongoing risk of higher inflation spurred by President Donald Trump’s tariffs. The FOMO will meet on September 16-17, with traders seeing an 84 per cent chance of a rate cut, as per Bloomberg.
Wall Street rallied after Powell's speech, sending the S&P 500 index to its best day since May. The index closed 1.52 per cent higher, while the Nasdaq was up 1.88 per cent.
This week, however, will be marked with key events, including the US inflation print, Nvidia Corp's quarterly results, amid a slew of earnings in the Asian region.
Nifty levels to watch out for
Technically, the Nifty50's 25,000 mark or the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) will be key for traders. Below this level, the correction could slip to the 20-day SMA, or around 24,730-24,700, according to Amol Athawale, VP technical research, Kotak Securities. The immediate resistance for the index would be at 25,200. A successful breakout above 25,200 could push the market towards 25,500, he said.
IPOs today
There are no issues or listings in the mainboard IPO space today. In the SME segment, IPOs of NIS Management and Globtier Infotech will open for subscription today. Issues of Classic Electrodes (India), Shivashrit Foods, and Anondita Medicare will enter the second day, while ARC Insulation & Insulators IPO will close today.
8:25 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Aug 25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, Max Health, Yes Bank, and IDBI Bank are among the key stocks to watch in today's session. HERE is the complete list to watch today.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NFOs lift MF investor count in July
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The total unique MF investor count reached 55.9 million at the end of July 2025, tracked through permanent account number registrations. Investor additions tend to spike when fund launches are abundant, particularly from larger fund houses in the equity segment, where marketing and promotional activity intensify. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India-focused funds log steepest outflows in 2025
Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to a report by Elara Capital, India-focused funds witnessed $1.8 billion in outflows over the past four weeks, the heaviest since January. Meanwhile, China funds attracted $3 billion and Hong Kong funds $4.5 billion, underscoring investor preference for North Asia in recent weeks. READ MORE
8:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Build a portfolio of equities, fixed income, precious metals: Taher Badshah
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Taher Badshah, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund, tells Business Standard that Indian markets, after material underperformance relative to global markets over the past 12 months, are far from the euphoria seen in 2024. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndiGo, Max Healthcare Institute set for $1 billion passive bonanza
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Airline operator InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and hospital chain Max Healthcare Institute are expected to see cumulative inflows of close to $1 billion (₹8,286 crore) on account of their addition to the blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which is tracked by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with assets of over ₹3 trillion.
8:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How Nifty, Sensex closed on Friday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equity benchmark indices snapped their six-day winning streak owing to profit-taking in banking, FMCG and metal stocks.
The BSE Sensex ended near the lows of the day at 81,307 - down 694 points or 0.9 per cent. The NSE Nifty 50 tumbled to a low of 25,859, and finally settled 214 points lower at 24,870.
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks rally on Fed cut cues
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks in the Asian region rallied after the Federal Reserve Chair signalled that the central bank could begin easing monetary policy next month
In the Asia Pacific region, last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.63 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.06 per cent, China's CSI 300 increased by 1.13 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi index edged 0.69 per cent higher.
7:54 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
