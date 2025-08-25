Godrej Prop up 2% on ₹1k-cr sales at Hyderabad project; time to invest?

Godrej Properties share price today: Shares of Mumbai-based real estate company Godrej Properties rose nearly 2 per cent on Monday after the company announced sales of over ₹1,000 crore at its newly launched Godrej Regal Pavilion in Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.
At 10:35 AM, Godrej Properties' share price was trading 1.5 per cent higher at ₹2,084 per share. In comparison, NSE Nifty50 was up 0.25 per cent at 24,931. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹62,837.62 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹3,399 per share, and the 52-week low at ₹1,900. On a year-to-date (Y-T-D) basis, the stock has plunged over 26 per cent.
Godrej Regal Pavilion is the company's second launch in Hyderabad this year, with both projects surpassing the ₹1,000 crore sales milestone at launch, it said.
The project has a developable potential of 4.14 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,600 crore, the company added.
The project is located in an emerging locality, Rajendra Nagar, in Hyderabad. The area has easy access to the Outer Ring Road and is also in proximity to the airport.
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer at Godrej Properties, said, This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad’s strong growth potential.
"We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. Our focus will remain on creating a thoughtfully designed, sustainable community that offers residents an exceptional living experience,” he added.
Last week, Godrej Properties emerged as the highest bidder for a 7.8-acre land parcel in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, with a total combined bid value of ₹547.7 crore.
Godrej Properties Q1 results
In the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Godrej Properties reported total income of ₹1,593 crore, down 3 per cent from ₹1,638 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 18 per cent to ₹915 crore in the reported quarter from ₹74 crore. The company's net profit after tax rose 15 per cent to ₹600 crore.
In a post results note, JM Financial said Godrej Properties is on track to meet its annual guidance on all parameters, given its well-diversified presence in the top 6 markets and strategic expansion in Tier-2 markets.
The brokerage has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price (TP) of ₹2,600.