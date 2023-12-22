Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices gain around 0.5%; Gift Nifty atop 21,350

Stock market updates on December 22, 2023: Benchmark indices seem poised to start Friday's trading session on an optimistic note backed by encouraging global cues.

At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,382, indicating a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Investors will also take note of the recent monetary policy meeting minutes to be released today.

Meanwhile, the US markets on Thursday ended higher as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent.

The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report due later tonight.

Markets in Asia this morning, started trade with modest gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi were up around 0.5 per cent.