Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices gain around 0.5%; Gift Nifty atop 21,350

Stock market Update on Friday December 22: Positive global cues to aid trade sentiment; Minutes of RBI Policy meeting in focus.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:40 AM IST
Stock market updates on December 22, 2023: Benchmark indices seem poised to start Friday's trading session on an optimistic note backed by encouraging global cues.
At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,382, indicating a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Investors will also take note of the recent monetary policy meeting minutes to be released today.
Meanwhile, the US markets on Thursday ended higher as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent.
The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report due later tonight.
Markets in Asia this morning, started trade with modest gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi were up around 0.5 per cent.  

8:29 AM

8:11 AM

7:59 AM

7:47 AM

7:18 AM

LT

Rupee closes 10 paise weaker at 83.27/$ Thursday

LT

DIIs buy Rs 1,465 crore worth of shares Thursday

LT

FIIs sell Rs 1,636 crore of shares Thursday

LT

Will the rally in IndiGo and SpiceJet face turbulence?

Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet have been buzzing on the bourses amid a slew of positive news flow. Are airline stocks set to fly higher? Or are there potential turbulences that investors are ignoring? Video


LT

ALERT:: Gift Nifty quotes at 21,382; hints at 50-odd pts opening gain on the Nifty


LT

Asian Market Update:: Major indices log up to 0.5% gain

Source: Yahoo Finance

LT

Stocks to Watch: Adani Green, LIC, Tata Motors, Zomato, Railtel, Allcargo

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are looking to open higher on Friday ahead of the long Christmas weekend. At 7:30 am, the Gift Nifty futures were up 30 points at 21,382 over Nifty futures’ last close. READ MORE

LT

US to gather intelligence on Chinese chipmakers as Biden mulls tariffs

In January, agency's Bureau of Industry and Security will survey more than 100 cos in autos, aerospace, defense and other to understand how they procure, use legacy chips, according to official. READ MORE

LT

Allocate 20-30% to long-duration debt funds, enter with 6 to 8 years period

Financial markets are in a buoyant mood after the recent US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting indicated three cuts in policy interest rates in 2024. This development has instilled a sense of optimism among market participants. The Fed’s signal comes after it hiked policy rates by 525 basis points to tame inflationary pressures. On its part, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised policy rates by 250 basis points in its recent rate-hike cycle. The US Fed’s impending rate cuts are expected to have an impact on the RBI’s actions and bond yields in India.  READ MORE


LT

RBI to conduct VRR auction again as liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2.3 trn

Even as the liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 2.27 trillion — the highest in 2023–24 — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a seven-day variable repo rate (VRR) auction scheduled for Friday, intending to inject up to Rs 1.75 trillion into the banking system. This decision follows a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. READ MORE

 

LT

Nifty Metal weak on charts, Nifty Pharma rangebound: How to trade them?

Only a decisive close above 7,616 in Nifty Metal would indicate a potential reversal, opening the door for further upward movement with the next target at 7,740, says Ravi Nathani. READ MORE


LT

Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil consolidates near $80 per barrel

Source: Investing.com

LT

India's exports resilient to global demand and exchange rates: CEA

India’s exports are becoming less vulnerable to changes in world demand and exchange rates, according to a publication titled ‘Re-examining Narratives: A Collection of Essays’, penned by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran and his team. READ MORE


LT

Dollar softens, sterling squeezes as focus turns to US inflation figures

The dollar dipped on Thursday while sterling crosses were nursing losses in holiday-thinned trade ahead of the last major data release of the year in Friday's US inflation figures. READ MORE


LT

Commodity ALERT:: Gold edges to $2,060 per ounce

Source: Investing.com

LT

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq rally around 1%

Source: Yahoo Finance

LT

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketSensexMARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyS&P BSE SensexGift NiftyNSE Niftystock market tradingIndian stock market

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

