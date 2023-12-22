Stock Market LIVE: Asian indices gain around 0.5%; Gift Nifty atop 21,350

Stock market updates on December 22, 2023: Benchmark indices seem poised to start Friday's trading session on an optimistic note backed by encouraging global cues.
At 08:10 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,382, indicating a likely gap-up of 50-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Investors will also take note of the recent monetary policy meeting minutes to be released today.
Meanwhile, the US markets on Thursday ended higher as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent.
The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report due later tonight.
Markets in Asia this morning, started trade with modest gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi were up around 0.5 per cent.
Will the rally in IndiGo and SpiceJet face turbulence?
Shares of IndiGo and SpiceJet have been buzzing on the bourses amid a slew of positive news flow. Are airline stocks set to fly higher? Or are there potential turbulences that investors are ignoring? Video
Asian Market Update:: Major indices log up to 0.5% gain
US to gather intelligence on Chinese chipmakers as Biden mulls tariffs
In January, agency's Bureau of Industry and Security will survey more than 100 cos in autos, aerospace, defense and other to understand how they procure, use legacy chips, according to official. READ MORE
Allocate 20-30% to long-duration debt funds, enter with 6 to 8 years period
Financial markets are in a buoyant mood after the recent US Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting indicated three cuts in policy interest rates in 2024. This development has instilled a sense of optimism among market participants. The Fed’s signal comes after it hiked policy rates by 525 basis points to tame inflationary pressures. On its part, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised policy rates by 250 basis points in its recent rate-hike cycle. The US Fed’s impending rate cuts are expected to have an impact on the RBI’s actions and bond yields in India. READ MORE
RBI to conduct VRR auction again as liquidity deficit widens to Rs 2.3 trn
Even as the liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to Rs 2.27 trillion — the highest in 2023–24 — the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a seven-day variable repo rate (VRR) auction scheduled for Friday, intending to inject up to Rs 1.75 trillion into the banking system. This decision follows a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the central bank said in a release on Thursday. READ MORE
Nifty Metal weak on charts, Nifty Pharma rangebound: How to trade them?
Only a decisive close above 7,616 in Nifty Metal would indicate a potential reversal, opening the door for further upward movement with the next target at 7,740, says Ravi Nathani. READ MORE
Commodity ALERT:: Brent Crude Oil consolidates near $80 per barrel
India's exports resilient to global demand and exchange rates: CEA
India’s exports are becoming less vulnerable to changes in world demand and exchange rates, according to a publication titled ‘Re-examining Narratives: A Collection of Essays’, penned by Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran and his team. READ MORE
Dollar softens, sterling squeezes as focus turns to US inflation figures
The dollar dipped on Thursday while sterling crosses were nursing losses in holiday-thinned trade ahead of the last major data release of the year in Friday's US inflation figures. READ MORE
Commodity ALERT:: Gold edges to $2,060 per ounce
US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq rally around 1%
