Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock Market LIVE: US stocks bounce back on data cheer; Asia opens higher

Stock market Update on Friday December 22: Positive global cues to aid trade sentiment; Minutes of RBI Policy meeting in focus.

Image SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market, BSE

Photo: Bloomberg

Stock market updates on December 22, 2023: Benchmark indices seem poised to start Friday's trading session on an optimistic note backed by encouraging global cues.

At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,415, indicating a likely gap-up of 100-odd points on the Nifty 50.

Investors will also take note of the recent monetary policy meeting minutes to be released today.

Meanwhile, the US markets on Thursday ended higher as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent.

The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report due later tonight.

Markets in Asia this morning, started trade with modest gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi were up around 0.2 per cent.
 
7:28 AM

Dollar softens, sterling squeezes as focus turns to US inflation figures

The dollar dipped on Thursday while sterling crosses were nursing losses in holiday-thinned trade ahead of the last major data release of the year in Friday's US inflation figures. READ MORE

Dollar, US Dollar

7:21 AM

Commodity ALERT:: Gold edges to $2,060 per ounce

chart
Source: Investing.com

7:18 AM

US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq rally around 1%

chart
Source: Yahoo Finance

7:14 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
 
Track all the latest, markets' related updates here.
 
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Stock Market Sensex MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex Gift Nifty NSE Nifty stock market trading Indian stock market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon