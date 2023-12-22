Stock Market LIVE: US stocks bounce back on data cheer; Asia opens higher
Stock market Update on Friday December 22: Positive global cues to aid trade sentiment; Minutes of RBI Policy meeting in focus.
Stock market updates on December 22, 2023: Benchmark indices seem poised to start Friday's trading session on an optimistic note backed by encouraging global cues.
At 07:00 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted around 21,415, indicating a likely gap-up of 100-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Investors will also take note of the recent monetary policy meeting minutes to be released today.
Meanwhile, the US markets on Thursday ended higher as economic data fueled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy. Nasdaq zoomed 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 rallied 1 per cent, and Dow Jones gained 0.9 per cent.
The US Q3 GDP numbers were not as robust as originally stated, but revised downward, and cracks seemed to be appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation. The focus now shifts to Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report due later tonight.
Markets in Asia this morning, started trade with modest gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Kospi were up around 0.2 per cent.
Dollar softens, sterling squeezes as focus turns to US inflation figures
The dollar dipped on Thursday while sterling crosses were nursing losses in holiday-thinned trade ahead of the last major data release of the year in Friday's US inflation figures. READ MORE
Commodity ALERT:: Gold edges to $2,060 per ounce
US Market Update:: Dow, Nasdaq rally around 1%
