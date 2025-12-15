Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; SMIDs crack; Auto, realty, pharma stocks decline
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 300 pts; SMIDs crack; Auto, realty, pharma stocks decline

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on December 15, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index slipped 0.51 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.15 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock market LIVE

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:14 AM IST
10:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Share price of Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a 15-month high of ₹12.02 gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market amid heavy volumes. Thus far in the month of December, shares of Vi have soared 21 per cent. READ MORE

10:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corona Remedies lists at premium, Wakefit Innovations flat

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Corona Remedies share price listed with a premium of around 37 per cent on the BSE. The stock debuted at ₹1,452 as against the IPO issue price of ₹1,062.

On the other hand, Wakefit Innovations share price listed flat on the NSE. The stock debuted at ₹195, at par with the issue price.
  

9:51 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The selling pressure on the counter came after two new developments. Firstly, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) imposed a ₹10,00,000 penalty on the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, Anil Jain, for alleged insider trading. 

Secondly, search operations have been carried out by the Income Tax Department, which concluded late evening on Saturday, December 13, 2025. READ MORE

9:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee hits record low

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee hit a fresh all-time low on Monday, touching a low of 90.78 per US dollar

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sell-off intensifies on Dalal Street

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex is trading near the day's low level of 84,908, down 360 points or 0.42 per cent.

The Nifty50 index, meanwhile, is at 25,929, down 118 points or 0.45 per cent.

In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index and the SmallCap index fell 0.5 per cent and 0.14 per cent, respectively.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mahindra & Mahindra, Trent, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were the top losers on the Sensex. Asian Paints, BEL, HUL, and ITC were the only gainers. 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectoral indices, barring Nifty Media, all other sectors opened in red. 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A glance at broader markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.45 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index was down 0.23 per cent.

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens below 26K

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Post opening, the NSE Nifty50 was down 97.15 points or 0.37 per cent at 25,930.05 levels.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens in red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At opening, the BSE Sensex fell 213.73 points or 0.25 per cent to 85,053.93 levels.

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, Silver prices rise on MCX

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold and Silver prices are trading with gains on Monday. MCX Gold futures for February 2026 expiry were up 0.7 per cent at ₹1,34,543 per 10 grams. 

MCX Silver futures for March expiry was up 1.36 per cent at ₹1,95,471/1 kg. 

9:08 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle lower in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex fell 376.21 points or 0.44 per cent to 84,891.45 levels, while the NSE Nifty50 was down 116.9 points or 0.45 per cent at 25,930.05 levels. 

9:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Monday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India rupee opened 13 paise weaker on Monday, Dec 15. The currency started trade at 90.55 per US dollar vs Friday's close of 90.42/$ 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amber Enterprises is Nuvama's top bet among EMS; check reasons, target here

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama Institutional Equities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Amber Enterprises with a target of ₹9,100, citing strong consumer durable segment growth despite weak industry season. Amber Enterprises is Nuvama’s top pick in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) universe. READ MORE

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global funds view Indian stocks as top hedge against AI risks in 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  India is drawing fresh attention from global fund managers looking to diversify equity investments in the coming year as worries over an AI bubble mount. Aberdeen Group Plc sees Indian stocks staging a rebound next year, while Principal Asset Management Co. and Eastspring Investments view the market’s low correlation with AI trade as a hedge against global equities which have a huge concentration of tech. READ MORE
First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Explore News