Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, January 6, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures hint at a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues. At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 26,391, indicating a favourable start for the markets. On the data front, investors await the HCOB services & composite PMI final data from the Euro area, S&P Global services & composite PMI final data from the UK, and total vehicle sales data for December from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the HSBC composite and services PMI final data.

Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday following a historic rally in global equities, as investors continued to navigate the fallout from the US military strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of its ousted leader, Nicolás Maduro. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 1.12 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi dropped 0.85 per cent, and Australia's ASX/S&P 200 slid by 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, US equity futures held steady during early Asian trading hours.

Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher, brushing aside concerns over the escalating geopolitical tensions following the US attack. The S&P 500 climbed 0.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent, supported by a rise in crude oil prices and investor optimism that the US intervention would not spark a wider global conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which reached a new all-time high during the session, ultimately finished with a solid 1.23 per cent gain.

Q3 results today

GM Breweries, Viji Finance, and Croissance are set to release their results for the third quarter of FY26 today.

FII, DII activity

In the institutional activity segment , foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹1,479.54 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹115.53 crore on January 5.

IPO today

The primary markets are expected to see subdued activity today as no actions are scheduled to take place in the mainline segment . However, in the SME space, Gabion Technologies India IPO is set to open for public subscription today.

Commodity corner