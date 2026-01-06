Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed

Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE on January 6, 2025: At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 26,391, indicating a favourable start for the benchmark indices.

SI Reporter New Delhi
GM Breweries, Viji Finance, and Croissance are set to release their results for the third quarter of FY26 today.

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 8:14 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, January 6, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures hint at a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues. At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 26,391, indicating a favourable start for the markets.  On the data front, investors await the HCOB services & composite PMI final data from the Euro area, S&P Global services & composite PMI final data from the UK, and total vehicle sales data for December from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the HSBC composite and services PMI final data. 
Q3 results today

FII, DII activity

IPO today

Commodity corner

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the top stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: KSH International, L&T Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, ONGC, Adani Power, Swiggy, HPCL, HDFC AMC, Torrent Pharma, and Happiest Minds Technologies are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE'S WHY

8:03 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FMCG Q3 growth dull; recovery amid tailwinds key for valuations: Analysts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Financial performance of listed consumer goods companies is likely to remain subdued in the December quarter (Q3FY26), but multiple tailwinds are lining up to support a recovery in growth over the coming quarters, according to Emkay Global Financial Services. READ MORE

7:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,230; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,48,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,100. The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,710. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks see strong deposit growth in Q3 outpaced by rapid credit expansion

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A number of commercial banks have reported double-digit growth in loans and deposits on a year-on-year basis for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), signalling a revival in credit demand following a cumulative 125-basis-point reduction in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during 2025.
 
Loan growth for most lenders, during the period under review, outpaced deposit accretion, indicating that challenges around resource mobilisation are likely to persist into 2026. READ MORE
 

7:43 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday following a historic rally in global equities, as investors continued to navigate the fallout from the US military strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of its ousted leader, Nicolás Maduro. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 1.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.85 per cent, and Australia's ASX/S&P 200 slid by 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, US equity futures held steady during early Asian trading hours. 
 

7:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: ONGC partners with Japan's Mitsui to enter ethane shipping business

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has incorporated two joint venture companies with Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL) to enter the ethane shipping business, the company said on Monday. The explorer would subscribe to 200,000 equity shares, of Rs 100 per share, in the two companies—Bharat Ethane One IFSC Private Limited and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC Private Limited—which are registered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. READ MORE

7:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices mixed

7:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IPO corner

7:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII, DII data

7:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street ends higher

7:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:11 AM IST

