Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals positive start; Vedanta, SBI eyed

Stock market live on July 11, 2023: At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty quoted at 19,484 levels, up over 50 points

SI Reporter New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start Tuesday's trade with slight gains tracking strength elsewhere in Asia and in the US overnight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty quoted at 19,484 levels, up over 50 points. 
8:11 AM Jul 23

Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal, PCBL, Tata Comm, PFC

8:05 AM Jul 23

Nifty PSU Bank index may rally another 10% from here on, show charts

7:49 AM Jul 23

Gift Nifty signals positive open

8:32 AM Jul 23

Utkarsh SFB sets price band of Rs 23-25 per share for its July 12 IPO

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) on Monday set a price band of Rs. 23-Rs. 25 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) which opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday (July 14). The price range represents a value of 2.3-2.5 times the face value of the bank's equity shares. The bank intends to generate Rs. 500 crore through the IPO, solely consisting of a fresh issue component. READ

8:26 AM Jul 23

ESAF Small Finance Bank reduces the size of its IPO to Rs 629 crore

ESAF Small Finance Bank has refiled draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday. It has reduced the size of the initial public offering (IPO) to Rs. 629 crore. The IPO now includes an issue of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs. 486.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs. 142.3 crore. READ

8:21 AM Jul 23

DIIs buy Rs 288 crore worth of shares Monday

8:16 AM Jul 23

FIIs buy Rs 588 crore worth of shares Monday

8:11 AM Jul 23

Results today: Elecon Engineering, Excel Industries and PCBL among few of the notable companies scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Tuesday. 
 
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): The state-owned insurer’s new business premium (NBP) in June increased 21 per cent to Rs 24,970.82 crore while the private sector life insurers registered growth of 13 per cent to Rs 11,990.94 crore.
 
Vadilal: US private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy ice cream maker Vadilal and also considering taking control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, which make and market the ice cream, CNBC-TV18 reported. READ

8:05 AM Jul 23

The Nifty Financial Services Index, with a current market price (CMP) of 20,0057.30, has been exhibiting a short-term uptrend on the charts. However, it is crucial to observe that, for this month, the index is expected to find support around the 19,800 level. READ

8:00 AM Jul 23

Stock watch: SBI to offload 2% stake in NSDL IPO via OFS

7:54 AM Jul 23

US big tech's dominance in stock market hits breakpoint for Nasdaq 100

The seemingly unstoppable growth of megacaps like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. mean they have breached an upper limit imposed on stocks in the Nasdaq 100. READ

7:49 AM Jul 23

7:44 AM Jul 23

Brent Crude holds $78 per bbl

7:40 AM Jul 23

US equity futures sluggish in after market deals

7:36 AM Jul 23

Asia-Pacific markets clock firm gains

7:32 AM Jul 23

US markets close with gains Monday

7:22 AM Jul 23

Good morning readers! Catch all live market updates here with Business Standard

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

