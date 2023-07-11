Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals positive start; Vedanta, SBI eyed

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start Tuesday's trade with slight gains tracking strength elsewhere in Asia and in the US overnight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty quoted at 19,484 levels, up over 50 points.
The market's eight day rally in the last week was punctured on Friday and Monday's trade also turned out to be largely flat despite heavyweight RIL's 4 per cent gain.
, The Street's focus will now shift to Q1 results and the inflation data due tomorrow in India and the US.
Global cues
Asian markets surged this morning with Nikkei rising 0.7 per cent while Hang Seng, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1 per cent each.
Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.24 per cent, the Dow gained 0.62 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.18 per cent., , Stocks on radar, , Vedanta: Taiwanese major Foxconn has walked out of its joint venture with the Vedanta group withdrawing its plan to set up a Rs 1.54-trillion semiconductor unit in Gujarat.,
Utkarsh SFB sets price band of Rs 23-25 per share for its July 12 IPO
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFB) on Monday set a price band of Rs. 23-Rs. 25 per share for its initial public offering (IPO) which opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday (July 14). The price range represents a value of 2.3-2.5 times the face value of the bank's equity shares. The bank intends to generate Rs. 500 crore through the IPO, solely consisting of a fresh issue component. READ
ESAF Small Finance Bank reduces the size of its IPO to Rs 629 crore
ESAF Small Finance Bank has refiled draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday. It has reduced the size of the initial public offering (IPO) to Rs. 629 crore. The IPO now includes an issue of fresh equity shares amounting to Rs. 486.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs. 142.3 crore. READ
DIIs buy Rs 288 crore worth of shares Monday
FIIs buy Rs 588 crore worth of shares Monday
Stocks to Watch today, July 11: Vedanta, LIC, Vadilal, PCBL, Tata Comm, PFC
Results today: Elecon Engineering, Excel Industries and PCBL among few of the notable companies scheduled to announce June quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC): The state-owned insurer’s new business premium (NBP) in June increased 21 per cent to Rs 24,970.82 crore while the private sector life insurers registered growth of 13 per cent to Rs 11,990.94 crore.
Vadilal: US private investment firm Bain Capital is in talks to buy ice cream maker Vadilal and also considering taking control of Vadilal Industries and Vadilal Enterprises, which make and market the ice cream, CNBC-TV18 reported. READ
Nifty PSU Bank index may rally another 10% from here on, show charts
The Nifty Financial Services Index, with a current market price (CMP) of 20,0057.30, has been exhibiting a short-term uptrend on the charts. However, it is crucial to observe that, for this month, the index is expected to find support around the 19,800 level. READ
Stock watch: SBI to offload 2% stake in NSDL IPO via OFS
US big tech's dominance in stock market hits breakpoint for Nasdaq 100
The seemingly unstoppable growth of megacaps like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. mean they have breached an upper limit imposed on stocks in the Nasdaq 100. READ
Gift Nifty signals positive open
Brent Crude holds $78 per bbl
US equity futures sluggish in after market deals
Asia-Pacific markets clock firm gains
US markets close with gains Monday
