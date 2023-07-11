Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty signals positive start; Vedanta, SBI eyed

STOCK MARKET LIVE: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty could start Tuesday's trade with slight gains tracking strength elsewhere in Asia and in the US overnight. At 7:15 am, the Gift Nifty quoted at 19,484 levels, up over 50 points.

The market's eight day rally in the last week was punctured on Friday and Monday's trade also turned out to be largely flat despite heavyweight RIL's 4 per cent gain.

, The Street's focus will now shift to Q1 results and the inflation data due tomorrow in India and the US.

Global cues

Asian markets surged this morning with Nikkei rising 0.7 per cent while Hang Seng, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1 per cent each.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 rose 0.24 per cent, the Dow gained 0.62 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.18 per cent., , Stocks on radar, , Vedanta: Taiwanese major Foxconn has walked out of its joint venture with the Vedanta group withdrawing its plan to set up a Rs 1.54-trillion semiconductor unit in Gujarat.,