New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Indian bourses may start higher despite mixed global cues; US inflation at 3%

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 12, 2024: At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an 80-point gain, trading at 24,463, signalling a positive start for the day

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 8:28 AM IST
8:28 AM

Shares of SME company Ambey Laboratories listed at Rs 85 per share per share on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Ambey Labs, which listed on the NSE SME platform, delivered a listing gain of 25 per cent over the issue price of Rs 68 per share. READ MORE
 

The turnover distribution for the equity cash segment shows over 90 per cent of the investors trade for shares worth more than Rs 10 lakh during a month. But these investors account for just 8 per cent of the total turnover. READ MORE

In a move aimed at expanding its footprint in the speciality chemical industry, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) on Thursday announced the acquisition of a 67 per cent stake in Omkar Chemicals Industries Private Limited (OCIPL), a Gujarat-based speciality chemicals firm. READ MORE

India’s largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) marginally beat Bloomberg estimates for its first-quarter (Q1) of 2024-25 performance, but macroeconomic uncertainties continued to weigh on the management’s demand outlook. READ MORE

The cumulative valuation of the top 100 real estate companies in India rose by 70 per cent in the 12 months ending on May 31, 2024, according to a report released on Thursday. The report indicated that 86 of these companies saw an increase in value, contributing a total of Rs 6.2 trillion. READ MORE

Anand Rathi Wealth's consolidated net profit rose 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 73 crore in the first quarter (Q1) of the current financial year. READ MORE

The funding support from asset management companies to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has grown over the six months ending May 2024, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) hike in risk weights on bank loans to NBFCs in November 2023. READ MORE

The returns from Indian equities are likely to remain muted for the rest of this year, according to Nomura. The brokerage expects the benchmark Nifty to end 2024 at 24,860, which translates to a 2.2 per cent gain from the current levels. READ MORE

Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles rose by 13 per cent in June versus the same month in 2023 driven by growth in China, while they dropped in Europe, market research firm Rho Motion said. READ MORE

The US government recorded a $66 billion budget deficit for June that was reduced sharply by a shift of benefit payments into May that ballooned that month's deficit to $347 billion, the Treasury Department said on Thursday. READ MORE
 

A Jefferies report suggesting the possibility of a spinoff, or an IPO of Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has trained the spotlight on the telecom and digital space. READ MORE

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,430, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 95,600. READ MORE

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. plans to ramp up its investment to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.2 billion) to boost its southern India transshipment container port, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as it looks to lure some of the world’s largest ships. READ MORE

TCS recorded net profit of Rs 12,040 crore, up 8.7 per cent year-on-year, dollar revenue up 2.7 per cent sequentially to $7.5 billion. Constant currency revenue growth of 2.2 per cent sequentially, higher than expectations of 1.5 per cent. Total deal wins at $8.3 billion. EBIT margin narrows by 130 basis points from March to 24.7 per cent but higher than the estimate of 24.5 per cent. Management reiterated that FY25 will be better than FY24. READ MORE

The BSE Sensex and the Nifty are likely to start Friday’s trading session on a positive note led by gains in IT shares after TCS beat analyst expectations in Q1 results. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE on Friday, July 12, 2024: Indian stock markets may see a higher opening today despite mixed global signals. 
At 6:37 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an 80-point gain, trading at 24,463, signalling a positive start for the day.
Across Asia-Pacific, markets mostly declined following US inflation data for June, which stood at the lowest in three years. Japan's Nikkei retreated over 2 per cent, pulling back from record highs, while the Kospi dropped 1.26 per cent. In contrast, Australia’s ASX200 rose 0.72 per cent.
In the US, markets closed with mixed results as easing inflation bolstered expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 ended 0.88 per cent lower and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.95 per cent, ending their seven-day winning streaks with their worst performance since April. The Dow Jones, however, gained 0.08 per cent.
Back in India, investors will monitor inflation, industrial data, and forex figures closely, which will be released later in the day. 
Furthermore, on July 11, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,137.01 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares totaling Rs 1,676.47 crore.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

