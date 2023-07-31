Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific indices trade higher; Brent at $84/bbl

Dalal Street is likely to start Monday's trade on a positive, amidst strong global cues. At 7:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,784 levels, up 33-odd points. Globally, the US markets edged higher overnight, with Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices gaining up to 1 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, rose in Monday's early deals. Key indices Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, S&P 200 indices jumped up to 1 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered around $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively. Back home, the April-June quarter (Q1FY24) results will hog limelight. On Monday, July 31, companies like Maruti Suzuki, Adani Green Energy, Oberoi Realty, among others will report Q1FY24 scorecard.Read More