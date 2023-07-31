Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific indices trade higher; Brent at $84/bbl
Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific indices trade higher; Brent at $84/bbl

Stock market live updates: At 7:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,784 levels, up 33-odd points

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Dalal Street is likely to start Monday's trade on a positive, amidst strong global cues. At 7:05 am, the Gift Nifty quoted 19,784 levels, up 33-odd points.Read More

7:44 AM Jul 23

Bitcoin hovers above $29,000 levels

7:41 AM Jul 23

US dollar index steady above 101-mark

7:37 AM Jul 23

Shanghai Composite rises 1% ahead of PMI data for manufacturing, non-manufacturing

7:34 AM Jul 23

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumps 2% in early trade

7:31 AM Jul 23

Brent Crude hovers around $84 per barrel

7:28 AM Jul 23

Japanese markets pop 1% in Monday's early deals

7:25 AM Jul 23

S&P 200 up 0.1% ahead of Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate decision

7:23 AM Jul 23

US markets edge higher in Friday's deals

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:17 AM IST

