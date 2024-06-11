Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; broader indices outperform
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; broader indices outperform

Stock Market LIVE on June 11: Indian bourses opened in red on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty marginally lower from their previous close

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market, BSE
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Key Events

9:23 AM

9:21 AM

9:19 AM

9:18 AM

9:09 AM

9:05 AM

8:54 AM

8:40 AM

8:32 AM

8:21 AM

8:14 AM

8:11 AM

8:07 AM

Price hike, capex moderation key for further gains in Bharti Airtel stock

8:05 AM

Buy ideas for June 11: Apollo Hospitals, Infy, Divi's Labs; key levels here

7:52 AM

Buy & Sell: Top picks by Sharekhan for June 11; check key levels here

7:49 AM

Nifty PSU Bank bearish, Fin Svcs rangebound on charts; here's how to trade

7:44 AM

Will the stock market rise or fall on Tuesday? Here's all you need to know

7:41 AM

Gift Nifty futures suggest a volatile opening

7:38 AM

Asian markets mixed on Tuesday morning

7:34 AM

US market settles higher on Monday

7:33 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

9:26 AM

Block Deal Alert :: IRB Infra sinks 7% after 36 million shares change hands on BSE

>> 502.5 mn changed hands on NSE

9:23 AM

Broader markets :: SmallCaps extend outperformance over benchmarks

9:22 AM

Sectoral trends :: Private banks top laggards on the bourses

9:21 AM

Sensex Heatmap :: Financials, consumer stocks weigh on benchmarks

9:19 AM

Opening Bell :: Nifty opens below 23,250

9:18 AM

Opening Bell :: Sensex in red in early deals

9:10 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Nifty stays below 23,300

9:09 AM

Pre-Open Session :: Sensex adds nearly 200 pts

9:05 AM

Currency Update :: Rupee opens at 83.48/$ vs Monday's close of 83.51/$

8:54 AM

Monsoon, higher prices expected to aid recovery in agrochemical stocks

The stocks of companies manufacturing agricultural chemicals have seen a rally over the last 10 days due to expectations that a favourable monsoon, higher crop prices, and government steps to boost rural economy will aid the sector.

Higher demand and improved volumes are expected to help the companies liquidate excess inventory. Given the positive sentiment, the largest listed players in the sector have gained 10 per cent on aggregate since the start of the month compared to the flat performance of benchmark indices. Read more

8:40 AM

Comment: Equity mutual funds behind bull market

A strong pillar of support for this bull market has been the mutual fund industry which is witnessing sustained inflows. The Rs 34697 crore net inflows into equity funds in May and monthly SIP inflows touching Rs 20904 in May indicate that this domestic support to the market will continue despite the FII selling. FIIs turning buyers during the last two days and covering their shorts will support the market in the near-term.
 
BJP keeping the key portfolios signals continuity in policies. This is a positive from the market perspective. From the fundamental perspective, the 25 per cent increase in corporate profitability in FY24 augurs well for the market.

(Comment by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services)
 

8:32 AM

Sebi's proposed tweaks likely to lead to big churn in F&O stocks

The market regulator’s newly proposed selection criteria for the over Rs 400-trillion-a-day futures and options (F&O) market could pave the way for the entry of popular stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India, Jio Financial Services, Zomato, Paytm, DMart, and Adani Energy into the derivatives segment.

The Indian derivatives market, which accounts for most of the trading volumes, could see big churn with over two dozen exits from the current list of 182 stocks due to an upward revision in the eligibility thresholds. Read more

8:21 AM

Bank of India acquires over 6% stake in recently incorporated CCIL IFSC

State-owned Bank of India on Monday said it has acquired a 6.125 per cent stake in the recently incorporated CCIL IFSC, listed in GIFT SEZ, reflecting its commitment to the growth of IFSC.

The announcement was made by Bank of India's Executive Director (International Operations) Subrat Kumar in GIFT City while speaking at an event to mark the first anniversary of the bank's IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City. Read more

8:14 AM

Stocks to Watch, June 11: IndiGo, Siemens India, PTC Industries, APL Apollo

InterGlobe Aviation: Rahul Bhatia's promoter entity, InterGlobe Enterprises, is expected to off load around 2 per cent stake in the company through a block deal on Tuesday, reports said. The stake sale value may be worth around $394 million, where the promoter could sell 7.7 million shares at a likely floor price of Rs 4,266 apiece.

RVNL, Siemens India: The consortium of Siemens-RVNL has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. for engineering, supply, erection, testing and, commissioning of 33 KV Distribution, 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification including Traction Substations, Auxiliary Substations and SCADA System for Phase-2A & Phase 2 B.The project is worth Rs 394.2 crore.

PTC Industries: The company has partnerd with leading entities under the DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector to advance the 'Make in India' initiative. Read more

8:11 AM

Buzzing: IRB Infra block deal, Vi Board meet, RVNL, Raymond order win

Here's a list of stocks to watch on Tuesday, June 11:

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Cintra, a subsidiary of Dutch headquartered infrastructure major Ferrovial, will likely sell around 5 per cent stake in IRB Infra on Tuesday. According to reports, it aims to raise around $228 million via the block deal, which has fixed the floor price around Rs 63 apiece -- 10 per cent lower than the closing price of IRB Infra on June 10 (Rs 70.15 per share).
 
Vodafone Idea: The Board of Directors of the telecom company will meet on Thursday, June 13, to decide on a proposal to issue equity shares or convertible securities on a preferential basis to vendors, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
Raymond: Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, has been selected for the redevelopment of residential project - MIG VI CHS Ltd situated in Bandra East, Mumbai. It is estimated to generate a revenue of more than Rs 2,000 crore over the project period. Read more

Opening Bell: Indian bourses opened in red on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty marginally lower from their previous close. The BSE Sensex dropped 25 points to 76,464 levels, while the Nifty50 slipped by 0.06 per cent at 23,244 levels.
NTPC, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Larsen Toubro, HCL Tech SBI, Ultratech Cement and Powergrid were the top gainers on Sensex, whereas Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among top losers.
On Nifty 50 Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, and HUL were among the top five leaders while Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs and SBI Life led the losses. 
Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with MidCap index rising 0.43 and the SmallCap index above 0.51 per cent.
In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.54 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.21 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index surged by 0.79 per cent.
However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a decline of 1.29 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 1.26 per cent. 
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite reached their new highs, advancing by 0.26 per cent, and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose by 0.18 per cent. 

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

