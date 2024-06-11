Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open marginally lower; broader indices outperform

Opening Bell: Indian bourses opened in red on Tuesday morning, with the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty marginally lower from their previous close. The BSE Sensex dropped 25 points to 76,464 levels, while the Nifty50 slipped by 0.06 per cent at 23,244 levels.

NTPC, Tata Steel, Nestle India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Larsen Toubro, HCL Tech SBI, Ultratech Cement and Powergrid were the top gainers on Sensex, whereas Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among top losers.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with MidCap index rising 0.43 and the SmallCap index above 0.51 per cent. On Nifty 50 Eicher Motors, Adani Ports, and HUL were among the top five leaders while Bajaj Finance, Dr Reddy’s Labs and SBI Life led the losses.

In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.54 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.21 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index surged by 0.79 per cent.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a decline of 1.29 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 1.26 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite reached their new highs, advancing by 0.26 per cent, and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose by 0.18 per cent.