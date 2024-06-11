Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals volatile start for Sensex, Nifty; Wall Street hits record high
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 11, 2024: The benchmark Sensex, Nifty are poised to remain in the volatile territory tracking mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted start, as they quoted 3 points lower than Nifty50 futures.
Asia-Pacific markets opened with mixed sentiment on Tuesday, as investors await the US Federal Reserve's updated projections regarding the timing and frequency of potential rate cuts. The US Fed is scheduled for a meeting on Wednesday. Presently, markets are pricing in just one rate cut for this year, anticipated in November.
In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.54 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi was up 0.21 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index surged by 0.79 per cent.
However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a decline of 1.29 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 1.26 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite reached their new highs, advancing by 0.26 per cent, and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose by 0.18 per cent.
Stocks to watch
Raymond: Raymond Realty, a subsidiary of the company, has secured its second redevelopment project in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. This venture is anticipated to generate revenue exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.
PTC Industries: PTC Industries has announced its collaboration with prominent entities as part of the DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector, contributing to the advancement of the 'Make in India' initiative.
Rail Vikas Nigam: A consortium between Siemens and RVNL has been awarded a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution and 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification.
7:52 AM
Buy & Sell: Top picks by Sharekhan for June 11; check key levels here
Jubilant FoodWorks
Jubilant FoodWorks has been in a short term uptrend. After a sharp run up, the stock has been consolidating and has reverted to its 40 hour moving average Rs 514 (support). The hourly moving average has reached the equilibrium line and can start a new cycle on the upside. The consolidation appears matured and can resume its upmove.
The Jubilant FoodWorks stock is likely to test the previous swing high of Rs 543, and can extend towards Rs 549 from a short-term perspective. A stop loss of Rs 507 should be kept for the long positions. Read more
7:49 AM
Nifty PSU Bank bearish, Fin Svcs rangebound on charts; here's how to trade
Nifty PSU Banks Index Analysis
The Nifty PSU Banks Index is currently showing signs of potential underperformance, making a bearish trading strategy favourable in the near term.
The index is close to a critical resistance level, and the best approach would be to sell either at the current market price (CMP) or on any upward movements. It is essential to implement a strict stop-loss at 7450 on a closing basis to manage risk effectively. Read more
7:44 AM
Will the stock market rise or fall on Tuesday? Here's all you need to know
Pre-stock market update for Tuesday, June 11, 2024: Equity benchmark indices may look to consolidate on Tuesday following the recent sharp gains ahead of this week’s US Federal Reserve rate decision meeting. The focus will be on the likely projections for the number for rate cuts in 2024.
According to reports, Economists at Citi expect three rate cuts of 25 bps each in September, November and December. However, a section of the market fears that given the stubbornly high inflation, the Fed may hint at two rate cuts in 2024 as against three hinted at in the month of March. Read more
7:41 AM
Gift Nifty futures suggest a volatile opening
7:38 AM
Asian markets mixed on Tuesday morning
7:34 AM
US market settles higher on Monday
7:33 AM
Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:33 AM IST