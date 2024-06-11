Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals volatile start for Sensex, Nifty; Wall Street hits record high

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 11, 2024: The benchmark Sensex, Nifty are poised to remain in the volatile territory tracking mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted start, as they quoted 3 points lower than Nifty50 futures.

Asia-Pacific markets opened with mixed sentiment on Tuesday, as investors await the US Federal Reserve's updated projections regarding the timing and frequency of potential rate cuts. The US Fed is scheduled for a meeting on Wednesday. Presently, markets are pricing in just one rate cut for this year, anticipated in November.

In the Asian market, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.57 per cent higher, while the broader Topix index rose by 0.54 per cent.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.21 per cent, while the small-cap Kosdaq index surged by 0.79 per cent.

However, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 experienced a decline of 1.29 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 1.26 per cent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite reached their new highs, advancing by 0.26 per cent, and 0.35 per cent, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose by 0.18 per cent.

Stocks to watch

Raymond: Raymond Realty, a subsidiary of the company, has secured its second redevelopment project in the Bandra (East) area of Mumbai. This venture is anticipated to generate revenue exceeding Rs 2,000 crore.

PTC Industries: PTC Industries has announced its collaboration with prominent entities as part of the DTIS scheme in the Indian Defence and Aerospace sector, contributing to the advancement of the 'Make in India' initiative.

Rail Vikas Nigam: A consortium between Siemens and RVNL has been awarded a letter of acceptance from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation for the engineering, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of 33 KV distribution and 750V DC Third Rail Traction Electrification.