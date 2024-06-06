Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; Nasdaq hits record, Asia in green
Stock Market LIVE on June 6: At 6:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive trend, trading 79 points higher at 22,722 compared to Nifty futures.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 6, 2024: After rebounding from the worst trading day since the Covid era on Wednesday, both the Sensex and Nifty are likely to continue their upward momentum on June 6.
With a clearer picture emerging regarding the next Prime Minister, the markets have begun to digest the unexpected outcome of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
At 6:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive trend, trading 79 points higher at 22,722 compared to Nifty futures.
Across Asian markets, optimism prevailed as hopes for a cut in the euro rate boosted investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei led the gains with a rise of 1.14 per cent. Kospi is closed for a public holiday.
Despite Australia's GDP growth slowing in Q1 due to high inflation, the ASX was trading 0.51 per cent higher.
In the previous trading session, US markets closed on a positive note. The S&P 500 surged 1.18 per cent and reached a new intraday all-time high. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite soared 1.96 per cent to hit a new record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.25 per cent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload shares, selling shares worth Rs 5,656.26 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,555.08 crore, on June 5.
7:47 AM
Apple forges partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS
When a 23-year-old Sam Altman took the stage at Apple Inc.’s annual developer conference in 2008, he gushed about being able to use the company’s new App Store to promote his software, a friend-locating service called Loopt. “We think this is a new era of mobile, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Altman said. READ MORE
7:44 AM
YouTube toughens policy on gun videos in attempt to safeguard youth
YouTube is changing its policies about firearm videos in an effort to keep potentially dangerous content from reaching underage users. READ MORE
7:42 AM
NSE breaks world record with 19.71 billion single-day orders: NSE CEO
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, setting a new world record for the highest number of transactions in a single trading day. READ MORE
7:41 AM
Stocks to watch on June 06: Aimtron Electronics, BHEL, NBCC, Force Motors
Aimtron Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is set to list today on NSE SME. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 87.02 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares. READ MORE
7:40 AM
Kronox Lab Sciences IPO gets 117.25 times subscription on last day of offer
The initial public offer of Kronox Lab Sciences garnered 117.25 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 78,54,49,390 shares against 66,99,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data. READ MORE
7:38 AM
Sebi mandates process of securities payout directly to client accounts
To enhance operational efficiency and reduce the risk to clients' securities, markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday decided to make the process of direct payout of such securities to the client's account mandatory. READ MORE
7:26 AM
Sebi eases timelines for FPIs to report, disclose material changes
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has relaxed the timeline for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) for reporting and disclosing material changes. The regulator has also notified norms for FPIs whose registration has lapsed to liquidate their holdings in the domestic market. READ MORE
7:24 AM
Policy, valuations could keep rural stocks in play post-2024 polls result
Most brokerages are betting that the new government will shift to a policy focussing on boosting rural incomes and consumption since that has clearly been a pain point. This could coincide with a cyclical upturn in GDP growth, given the latest estimates. The next Budget will provide a clearer picture but this is a rational rebalancing of portfolios if we assume policy will be driven by domestic political considerations. READ MORE
7:21 AM
Brokerages bullish despite BJP falling short of mandate in LS elections
Brokerages remain positive on India’s prospects despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) falling short of a decisive mandate even though some see a hit to India’s valuation premium and near-term consolidation. READ MORE
7:18 AM
MF funding to NBFCs grow at 30% to Rs 2.08 trn in April 2024: CareEdge
The money raised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) from mutual funds (MFs) rose by almost 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2.08 trillion in April 2024, shows data from rating agency CareEdge. READ MORE
7:15 AM
Stock market guide Jun 06: Gift Nifty flat; Global shares up as yields dip
The election related volatility may start to subside with concerns related to formation of the new NDA government put to rest. The market may now shift its focus towards the, Nifty weekly expiry, RBI policy outcome on Friday and anticipated sector rotation with rural economy coming in focus. READ MORE
7:13 AM
Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for June 6; check target prices
Jubilant FoodWorks has two key technical analysis signals: a bull divergence on the daily Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator and a violation of a bearish trend line that had been in place for 3-4 months. READ MORE
7:12 AM
F&O strategy: Cipla, TVS Motor, Sun TV among top picks by Religare Broking
Markets saw a recovery, gaining over 3 per cent and taking a breather after a sharp plunge. Although the tone was subdued initially, a recovery in heavyweight stocks helped the Nifty index gradually inch higher as the day progressed. It eventually settled near the day high at 22,620.30. READ MORE
7:10 AM
Brent crude at $78.75 per bbl
7:10 AM
Asian markets buzzing in trade
First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:08 AM IST