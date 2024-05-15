Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices gain 1%; Cipla rallies 4%, Siemens 8%

MSCI shuffle: India narrows the gap with China, may get $2 bn in inflows
India's weight in MSCI's Global Standard index, which tracks emerging market stocks, has risen to another record high, boosting prospects of more inflows into its equity markets. READ MORE
9:35 AM
BSE SmallCap Heatmap:: KDDL, ITI soar up to 10%; Chalet Hotels slips 4%
9:33 AM
BSE MidCap Heatmap:: Linde India, Oberoi Realty zoom 7%; Aarti Inds down 1%
9:29 AM
Sectoral Movers:: Metals, PSU Banks, Realty shine in early trade on May 15
9:26 AM
Broader market check:: MidCap, SmallCap indices outrun Nifty; VIX up 2%
9:23 AM
Nifty Movers & Shakers:: Cipla soars 4%; HDFC Bank, HDFC Life in red
9:22 AM
Sensex 30 Heatmap:: Airtel, NTPC gain 1.5%; HDFC Bank slips 0.8%
9:20 AM
Opening Bell:: NSE Nifty 50 atop 22,250, up 39 pts
9:17 AM
Opening Bell:: Sensex opens nearly 100 pts higher at 73,194
9:08 AM
Pre-open deals: Sensex up nearly 100 pts; Nifty atop 22,250
9:05 AM
Currency check :: Rupee opens at 83.49/$ vs Tuesday’s close of 83.51/$
9:03 AM
ALERT :: China mulls Govt purchase of unsold homes to ease glut, reports Bloomberg
9:00 AM
Pre-market: Gift Nifty hints gap-up open; Bank Nifty expiry; FII, DII flows
Among key stocks - Bharti Airtel will react to its Q4 numbers released post market hours on Tuesday, the telecom major reported a 31 per cent YoY drop in net profit at Rs 2,071 crore. Cipla too will be in focus on reports that the Hamied family are planning to sell 2.53 per cent stake in Cipla via block deals on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stocks to watch on May 15: M&M, Radico Khaitan, Macrotech Developers
M&M:Mahindra Holdings has announced the sale of its 30.84 per cent stake in New Delhi Centre For Sight for Rs 425.4 crore to Space Investments, Defati Investments & Infinity Partners.
Radico Khaitan:The company reported its Q4 results on May 14. Its profit rose 26.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 54 crore, as compared to Rs 42.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its revenue jumped 30 per cent to Rs 1,079 crore, as opposed to Rs 832 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Paytm, Colgate among seven stocks to track on May 15
Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY24, amounting to Rs 2,071.6 crore, compared to Rs 3,005.6 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped 10.5 per cent to Rs 7,467 crore year-on-year.
Cipla: Reports suggest that Cipla promoters are set to sell a 2.53 per cent stake worth Rs 2,637 crore. READ MORE
Opening Bell on May 15, 2024: Indian equities clocked decent gains in early deals on Wednesday, lifted by firm global mood, and bargain buying back home. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 73,171, up 66 points or 0.09 per cent.
The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, gained 37 points, or 0.17 per cent, to trade at 22,255. The benchmarks were supported by gains in Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, BPCL, Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, and SBI.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices added nearly 1 per cent each.
Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty Media, and Metal indices (up 0.6 per cent each).