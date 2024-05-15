Stock Market LIVE: Mid, SmallCap indices gain 1%; Cipla rallies 4%, Siemens 8%

Opening Bell on May 15, 2024: Indian equities clocked decent gains in early deals on Wednesday, lifted by firm global mood, and bargain buying back home. The S&P BSE Sensex quoted at 73,171, up 66 points or 0.09 per cent.

The NSE Nifty50, meanwhile, gained 37 points, or 0.17 per cent, to trade at 22,255. The benchmarks were supported by gains in Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco, BPCL, Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, NTPC, and SBI.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap, and SmallCap indices added nearly 1 per cent each.

Sectorally, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose over 1 per cent, followed by the Nifty Media, and Metal indices (up 0.6 per cent each).