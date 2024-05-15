Stock Market LIVE:GIFT Nifty up 50 pts on firm global mood; TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing to list today

Stock market LIVE updates, May 15, 2024: Stability seems to be returning to the Indian equity markets amid reassuring statements from various political leaders from the ruling BJP government.



Besides, a positive handover from Wall Street, overnight, imparted strength to Asian equities Wednesday morning, supporting sentiment.



At 8:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 22,360, up 51 points.



Investors will watch out the March quarter results of India Inc today, and track Go Digit IPO, and CPI inflation data in the US.



Global markets

Nikkei, and ASX200 were ruling half a per cent higher this morning, but Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent amid tariff war with the US.



South Korea, and Hong Kong markets are shut today.



Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.75 per cent to close at a record high of 16,511.18.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.32 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.48 per cent.