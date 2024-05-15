Stock Market LIVE:GIFT Nifty up 50 pts on firm global mood; TBO Tek, Aadhar Housing to list today
Stock Market LIVE updates on Wednesday, May 15, 2024: At 8:30 AM, GIFT Nifty was quoting at 22,360, up 51 points
Stock market LIVE updates, May 15, 2024: Stability seems to be returning to the Indian equity markets amid reassuring statements from various political leaders from the ruling BJP government.
Besides, a positive handover from Wall Street, overnight, imparted strength to Asian equities Wednesday morning, supporting sentiment.
Investors will watch out the March quarter results of India Inc today, and track Go Digit IPO, and CPI inflation data in the US.
Global markets
Nikkei, and ASX200 were ruling half a per cent higher this morning, but Shanghai Composite slipped 0.4 per cent amid tariff war with the US.
South Korea, and Hong Kong markets are shut today.
Overnight, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.75 per cent to close at a record high of 16,511.18.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.32 per cent, while the S&P 500 added 0.48 per cent.
8:50 AM
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Paytm, Colgate among seven stocks to track on May 15
Bharti Airtel: The telecom giant reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for Q4FY24, amounting to Rs 2,071.6 crore, compared to Rs 3,005.6 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue from operations also dropped 10.5 per cent to Rs 7,467 crore year-on-year.
Cipla: Reports suggest that Cipla promoters are set to sell a 2.53 per cent stake worth Rs 2,637 crore. READ MORE
8:46 AM
Nifty Bank, Private Bank indicate bullish turn on charts; key levels here
In light of these factors, traders may consider buying on dips on Nifty Bank index with targets set at the aforementioned resistance levels. Conversely, if the index breaks below the support level of 46950, it could indicate further downside momentum. In such a scenario, the next support levels to watch would be at 46,580 and 45,730. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Silver, Natural Gas: Check target price, trading strategies for May 15
On the daily chart, silver is showing a bullish trend with a pattern of higher highs and higher lows. Similarly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is mirroring this pattern, further indicating bullish sentiment. Key resistance levels for silver are around 85,800 and 86,200, while support levels are at approximately 84,800 and 84,370. READ MORE
8:38 AM
MOIL, TechM: Top buy & sell ideas from Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Buy Tech Mahindra (Rs 1,275): | Target: Rs 1,380 | Stop loss: Rs 1,215
On April 26, stock broke out from the downward sloping trend line on the daily chart. Price rise was accompanied by rise in volumes. Post breakout, stock witnessed correction and reached a gap support on the daily chart. After taking support in the gap, sock resumed its primary uptrend. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on the daily chart. READ MORE
8:33 AM
Fund Flow :: DIIs buy equities worth Rs 3,527.86 crore on May 14
8:27 AM
Fund Flow :: FIIs/FPIs sell equities worth Rs 4,065.52 crore on May 14
8:22 AM
ALERT :: GIFT Nifty suggests positive start on Wednesday
>> At 8:22 AM, the index was up 58 points at 22,367 level
8:19 AM
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street readies for key inflation report
>> Stock futures were little changed as Wall Street braced for April’s consumer price index.
>> Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 17 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures hovered near the flatline.
8:16 AM
China's BYD launches hybrid pickup in Mexico as US hikes EV tariffs
>> Chinese automaker BYD unveiled the Shark, a mid-size hybrid-electric pickup truck, in Mexico on Tuesday, as its regional chief brushed off new US tariff hikes on Chinese EVs, saying the company was not eyeing an entry to the US market.
>> The Shark strengthens BYD's foothold in the North American market with a vehicle aimed directly at incumbents Ford, General Motors, and Toyota.
>> It is for now only available in Mexico, executives said, and is the first time the world's largest electric-vehicle (EV) maker has launched a new product outside its home country.
8:12 AM
ALERT :: China's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged
>> China's central bank left a key policy rate unchanged when rolling over maturing medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.
>> The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 125 billion yuan ($17.28 billion) in one-year MLF loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50% from the previous operation.
8:09 AM
ALERT :: China's economy reveals pockets of softness
>> As China's economy moves into the second quarter of the year, a few indicators are pointing to sluggish growth ahead if things don’t turn around.
>> Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Statistics is due to release data on retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment for April on Friday.
>> The same day, China plans to issue its first ultra-long bond — 30 years in term — as Beijing kicks off a previously announced program for a total of 1 trillion yuan ($138.25 billion) in funds for major strategic projects.
>> The central government bond program comes as the drag from real estate persists, while businesses and consumers largely remain conservative about spending.
>> The People’s Bank of China over the weekend released new loan data for April that pointed to a sharp slump in demand, with several metrics at their lowest in at least two decades.
8:06 AM
ALERT :: Fed Chair Powell says inflation has been higher than thought
>> Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated Tuesday that inflation is falling more slowly than expected, likely keeping interest rates elevated for an extended period.
>> "We did not expect this to be a smooth road. But these [inflation readings] were higher than I think anybody expected,” Powell said in Amsterdam. “What that has told us is that we’ll need to be patient and let restrictive policy do its work."
>> Tuesday brought a fresh round of discouraging inflation data, when the producer price index rose a higher-than-expected 0.5% in April.
8:03 AM
Asian markets :: Nikkei, ASX gain on strong Wall St handover
>> Kospi, and Hang Seng are shut today
7:58 AM
Wall Street check :: Nasdaq ends at record close
7:53 AM
