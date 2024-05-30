Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: India stocks may fall amid weak global cues, poll jitters
Stock Market Live on May 30: US markets closed lower, with Dow Jones leading the losses with a fall of over 1 per cent, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped 0.58 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively

SI Reporter New Delhi
Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
8:57 AM

FPIs may lose exemption benefits as Sebi issues updated SOPs for custodians

8:44 AM

Biggest global gold ETFs by AUM see $3.9 bn outflow in 5 months. Check why

8:39 AM

RBI imposes business restriction on Edelweiss group's EARCL, ECL Finance

8:36 AM

IndiGo summer sale ends tomorrow: Discounted fares start at Rs 1,199

8:25 AM

Aimtron Electronics IPO opens today; check price bands, lot size, GMP

8:22 AM

Crude oil: 4 factors keep outlook bullish for WTI; check near-term strategy

8:20 AM

Rs 81,000 for gold? Motilal raises price target, says buy at Rs 69,000

8:08 AM

Indian inflows set to pause following China's bond index playbook

8:06 AM

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,800

7:58 AM

Bata India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Nocil among seven stocks to watch on May 30

7:50 AM

Global investors lift India's derivative holdings to record $101 bn

7:47 AM

After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for public sector insurer LIC

7:43 AM

India Inc plans fundraising via QIPs as Lok Sabha election nears end

7:39 AM

Stocks to watch on May 30: Tata Steel, Awfis Space Solutions, Cummins India

7:37 AM

HSBC makes wealth push in Middle East after hiring 100 private bankers

7:35 AM

Buy Muthoot Finance; Sell Titan June futures, recommends Religare Broking

7:33 AM

Buy ideas for May 30: Metro Brands, Divi's Labs; check target prices

7:30 AM

Trade set-up for May 30: F&O expiry, weak global cues, Awfis debut in focus

7:27 AM

Nifty Auto, Energy indicate bearish trend on charts: key levels here

7:26 AM

Brent crude at $83.67 per bbl

7:21 AM

Asia-Pacific markets fall; Nikkei down 2%

7:19 AM

US markets ends lower; Dow Jones slip over 1%

7:17 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

8:57 AM

FPIs may lose exemption benefits as Sebi issues updated SOPs for custodians

Certain foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), which operate as pooled investment vehicles (PIVs), may not be exempt from the additional disclosure mandates by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) following an update in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for custodians. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Biggest global gold ETFs by AUM see $3.9 bn outflow in 5 months. Check why

The world’s largest gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) by assets under management (AUM) GDX, Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ($13.26 billion) and GLD, SPDR Gold Trust ETF ($61.71 billion), have seen a net outflow of $3.946 billion calendar year to date (CYTD), S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a recent note. READ MORE


8:39 AM

RBI imposes business restriction on Edelweiss group's EARCL, ECL Finance

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday barred the Edelweiss group’s asset reconstruction company from acquiring financial assets and security receipts (SRs), and also its non-banking financial arm from undertaking any structured transaction for wholesale exposure, other than repayment and/ or closure of accounts in its normal course of business. READ MORE

8:36 AM

IndiGo summer sale ends tomorrow: Discounted fares start at Rs 1,199

Discounted fares start from Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 4,499 for international journeys.  This makes it a great opportunity to plan your summer getaway without breaking the bank. READ MORE

8:25 AM

Aimtron Electronics IPO opens today; check price bands, lot size, GMP

Aimtron Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is set to open for subscription on Thursday, May 30, 2024. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 87.02 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares. READ MORE

8:22 AM

Crude oil: 4 factors keep outlook bullish for WTI; check near-term strategy

Crude oil prices have retreated in Asian market hours to trade near support of $79/b on Thursday, a day after trading near two months high of $80.60 on Wednesday. READ MORE

8:20 AM

Rs 81,000 for gold? Motilal raises price target, says buy at Rs 69,000

Brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) is bullish on gold!  They've raised their price target for gold in India to a whopping Rs 81,000 per 10 grams. That's good news for anyone holding gold or considering buying. READ MORE

8:08 AM

Indian inflows set to pause following China's bond index playbook

The frenzy to buy Indian bonds ahead of their entry into a key global debt index is set to pause if China’s experience is any guide. READ MORE
 

8:06 AM

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 73,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 97,800

The price of 24-carat gold went up by Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, May 30, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also appreciated by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,800. READ MORE

7:58 AM

Bata India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Nocil among seven stocks to watch on May 30

Bata India's profit declined 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 63.6 crore in Q4FY24, as against Rs 65.6 crore in Q4FY23. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Global investors lift India's derivative holdings to record $101 bn

Global investors’ holdings of equity derivatives in India have risen to a record days before the nation’s elections end, as signs emerge that they’re growing more confident about the likely outcome. READ MORE

7:47 AM

After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for public sector insurer LIC

India’s largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported encouraging performance in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24. Total annual premium equivalent (APE) was at Rs 21,180 crore, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with group APE of Rs 3,890 crore, up 60 per cent Y-o-Y, though individual APE contracted 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y. READ MORE

7:43 AM

India Inc plans fundraising via QIPs as Lok Sabha election nears end

As the marathon general elections draw to a close, India Inc is firming up strategies to raise fresh capital. The optimism surrounding the election outcome, capital expenditure (capex), and favourable valuations are key drivers behind listed firms’ plans to issue new papers. READ MORE

 
 

7:39 AM

Stocks to watch on May 30: Tata Steel, Awfis Space Solutions, Cummins India

India’s second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalization, Tata Steel, reported a 64.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 611.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on lower steel realisation and restructuring cost relating to the UK. READ MORE




7:37 AM

HSBC makes wealth push in Middle East after hiring 100 private bankers

HSBC Holdings Plc is courting private bankers as it seeks to expand its business of catering to the growing number of millionaires and billionaires moving to the Middle East. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 30, 2024: Nifty, Sensex may see a lower opening amid weak global signals and uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha election results. At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-down start, trading 74 points lower at 22,669.50. US markets closed lower, with Dow Jones leading the losses with a fall of over 1 per cent, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped 0.58 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets struggled ahead of a slew of economic data releases. Japan and South Korea will release industrial production figures on Friday, with China releasing the official Purchasing Managers Index for May. Additionally, inflation data for Tokyo, Japan will also be released.
Nikkei plunged 2.31 per cent, leading the losses, while Kospi edged towards a 1 per cent decline. ASX200, meanwhile, was down 0.58 per cent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,841.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,233.79 crore on May 29.

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

