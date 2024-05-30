Stock Market LIVE: India stocks fall amid global weakness, poll uncertainty

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 30, 2024: Nifty, Sensex may see a lower opening amid weak global signals and uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha election results.



At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-down start, trading 74 points lower at 22,669.50.



US markets closed lower, with Dow Jones leading the losses with a fall of over 1 per cent, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 slipped 0.58 per cent and 0.74 per cent, respectively.



In the Asia-Pacific region, markets struggled ahead of a slew of economic data releases. Japan and South Korea will release industrial production figures on Friday, with China releasing the official Purchasing Managers Index for May. Additionally, inflation data for Tokyo, Japan will also be released.



Nikkei plunged 2.31 per cent, leading the losses, while Kospi edged towards a 1 per cent decline. ASX200, meanwhile, was down 0.58 per cent.



On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,841.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,233.79 crore on May 29.