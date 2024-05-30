Stock Market LIVE: India stocks fall amid global weakness, poll uncertainty
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, May 30, 2024: Nifty, Sensex may see a lower opening amid weak global signals and uncertainty ahead of Lok Sabha election results.
At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-down start, trading 74 points lower at 22,669.50.
At 7:14 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a gap-down start, trading 74 points lower at 22,669.50.
In the Asia-Pacific region, markets struggled ahead of a slew of economic data releases. Japan and South Korea will release industrial production figures on Friday, with China releasing the official Purchasing Managers Index for May. Additionally, inflation data for Tokyo, Japan will also be released.
Nikkei plunged 2.31 per cent, leading the losses, while Kospi edged towards a 1 per cent decline. ASX200, meanwhile, was down 0.58 per cent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 5,841.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying spree, purchasing shares worth Rs 5,233.79 crore on May 29.
Global investors lift India's derivative holdings to record $101 bn
Global investors’ holdings of equity derivatives in India have risen to a record days before the nation’s elections end, as signs emerge that they’re growing more confident about the likely outcome. READ MORE
After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for public sector insurer LIC
India’s largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported encouraging performance in the January-March quarter (Q4) of FY24. Total annual premium equivalent (APE) was at Rs 21,180 crore, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with group APE of Rs 3,890 crore, up 60 per cent Y-o-Y, though individual APE contracted 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y. READ MORE
India Inc plans fundraising via QIPs as Lok Sabha election nears end
As the marathon general elections draw to a close, India Inc is firming up strategies to raise fresh capital. The optimism surrounding the election outcome, capital expenditure (capex), and favourable valuations are key drivers behind listed firms’ plans to issue new papers. READ MORE
Stocks to watch on May 30: Tata Steel, Awfis Space Solutions, Cummins India
India’s second-biggest steelmaker by market capitalization, Tata Steel, reported a 64.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 611.48 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2024 on lower steel realisation and restructuring cost relating to the UK. READ MORE
HSBC makes wealth push in Middle East after hiring 100 private bankers
HSBC Holdings Plc is courting private bankers as it seeks to expand its business of catering to the growing number of millionaires and billionaires moving to the Middle East. READ MORE
Buy Muthoot Finance; Sell Titan June futures, recommends Religare Broking
Muthoot Finance has been in a steady uptrend for over 10 months, consistently forming higher highs and lows with a gradual increase in volumes. READ MORE
Buy ideas for May 30: Metro Brands, Divi's Labs; check target prices
Since April 2024, Metro Brands has been trading within a consolidation range of approximately Rs 1,020 to Rs 1,120. READ MORE
Trade set-up for May 30: F&O expiry, weak global cues, Awfis debut in focus
Following yesterday’s sharp fall, the S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a jittery note, as global cues remain weak. READ MORE
Nifty Auto, Energy indicate bearish trend on charts: key levels here
The Nifty Auto Index is currently exhibiting a weak near-term trend, as evidenced by a consistent pattern of lower tops and bottoms on the charts. This downtrend suggests that the index is struggling to find upward momentum. READ MORE
Brent crude at $83.67 per bbl
Asia-Pacific markets fall; Nikkei down 2%
US markets ends lower; Dow Jones slip over 1%
