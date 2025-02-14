Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts lower at 75,940; SMIDs tumble 2%; Financials, Pharma, Auto weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 14, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading with small gains on Friday, after US President Donald Trump's tariffs took shape amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US. At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was 129.45 points, or 0.17 per cent higher, at 76,268.42, and the Nifty50 was at 23,051.90, ahead by 20.50 points or 0.09 per cent. Investors will assess the impact of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other trading partners that levy taxes on American exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US on an invitation extended by the US President. READ MORE Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading with small gains on Friday, after US President Donald Trump's tariffs took shape amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US.Investors will assess the impact of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other trading partners that levy taxes on American exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US on an invitation extended by the US President.

Investors will continue to keep an eye on global market moves, continued selling by foreign institutional investors, the last few December quarter results from Indian firms, and macroeconomic data including wholesale inflation, export-import numbers, apart from passenger vehicle sales numbers, among other cues that are expected to drive markets.

Elsewhere, S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) recently warned that systematic investment plans (SIPs) initiated after 2023 in midcap and smallcap funds face the prospect of poor returns over the medium term. Amid slowing earnings growth and multiple risks investors need to take this veteran fund manager's warnings seriously.

In the mainline section of the primary markets today, Hexaware Technologies IPO will close for subscription, and Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will open for subscription. In the SME section, Eleganz Interiors IPO will list on the bourses, while Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO, and PS Raj Steels IPO, will have see the last day of their subscription window. In the mainline section of the primary markets today,will close for subscription, and Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will open for subscription. In the SME section, Eleganz Interiors IPO will list on the bourses, while Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO, and PS Raj Steels IPO, will have see the last day of their subscription window.

Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will open for subscription and Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.