Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 200 pts lower at 75,940; SMIDs tumble 2%; Financials, Pharma, Auto weigh

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manappuram Fin slips 5% on posting mixed Q3 nos; PAT down 52%, rev up 14%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manappuram Finance shares dipped 5.7 per cent in trading on the BSE, hitting an intraday low of Rs 183 per share. The decline followed the release of mixed Q3 results by the company.
As of around 9:25 AM, Manappuram Finance's share price was down 5.33 per cent at Rs 183.9 per share on the BSE. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was up 0.21 per cent at 76,299.39.
On Thursday, after market hours, Manappuram Finance reported a 52 per cent decline in consolidated net profit during the third quarter to Rs 278.46 crore, as compared to Rs 575.31 crore in Q3FY24. The profit after tax (PAT) was calculated after deducing tax expenses which included the current tax of Rs 119.76 crore and deferred tax of Rs 22.16 crore in Q3. READ MORE
10:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 10 AM market update - Sensex, Nifty trade with small gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading with small gains on Friday, after US President Donald Trump's tariffs took shape amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was 129.45 points, or 0.17 per cent higher, at 76,268.42, and the Nifty50 was at 23,051.90, ahead by 20.50 points or 0.09 per cent.
10:00 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Redington unit divests payment platform Paynet for $87 million
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Redington informed today that its step down subsidiary, Arena Bilgisayar Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S's has divested its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paynet Ödeme Hizmetler A.Ş, for a total consideration of $87 million.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We have been informed by Arena that the disinvestment of Paynet to Iyzi Payment and Electronic Money Services Inc. has been completed on February 13, 2025. Consequently, Paynet has ceased to be a subsidiary of Arena. The consideration received from such sale is USD 87.00 Million plus net cash of USD 2.29 Million, aggregating to USD 89.29 Million".
9:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Godfrey Phillips shares rally 10% as Q3 profit surges 49% YoY; details here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the last day of the week, Friday, February 14, 2025, shares of cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips were in high demand, surging by as much as 9.52 per cent to reach an intraday high of Rs 5,457.50 per share.
This spike in share price followed the company's announcement of strong Q3 results for the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). Godfrey Phillips' net profit soared by 48.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 315.9 crore in the December quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 212.4 crore in the December quarter of FY24 (Q3FY24). READ MORE
9:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: United Breweries trades over 1% higher after reporting 55% drop in Q3 net profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The liquor company reported a 55 per cent fall in its consolidated profit for the third quarter to Rs 38.52 crore as compared to Rs 85.8 crore a year ago.
9:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nazara Tech drags over 1% after reporting 53% drop in Q3 profit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The company reported a 53.6 per cent decline to Rs 13.68 crore in consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter of FY25 as compared to Rs 29.52 crore in the year-ago period.
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sector Check
Nifty Metal, IT among top sectoral gainers
Nifty Pharma, Media among top losers.
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets mixed
Nifty SmallCap slips 0.11 per cent
Nifty MidCap was trading 0.17 per cent higer
9:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index heatmap check
Tata Steel, M&M and Tata Motors were among the top gainers on BSE.
Sun Pharma, UltraTech Cement were among the top losers.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens 23,096.45 levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 opens higher
Nifty opens 65.05 points higher at 23,096.45 levels
Nifty previous close was 23,031.40
9:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens at 76,388.99 levels
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens higher
Sensex opens 250.02 points higher at 76,388.99 levels.
Sensex previous close was 76,138.97.
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 65 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty rises in pre-opening trade.
Nifty gained 65 points or 0.28 per cent to 23,096.45 levels
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises 250 points in pre-opening trade
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex moves higher in pre-opening trade
Sensex rises 0.33 per cent or 250.02 points at 76,388.99
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Update: 'Inability to push above 23,220 or float above 23,000 could deflate upside momentum'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Outlook: "The swing higher yesterday turned lower on test of 23,220 on anticipated lines, but our key support of 23,000 diffused the downside momentum in the second half, just as it did in the first half as well.
This encourages us to persist with the upside target of 23,430. Alternatively, inability to push above 23,220 or inability to float above 23,000 could deflate the upside momentum, but we will wait for slippage past 22,800 again to rechart course."
Views By: Geojit Financial Services
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tax yr, crypto, salary deductions: What you should know about New Tax Bill
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The new Income Tax Bill, coming into effect from April 1, 2026, promises a major revamp of India's taxation system, focusing on simplicity and clarity. The previous Income Tax law, which extended over 800 pages and included complex language and numerous provisions, has been streamlined to just 622 pages.
Redundant sections have been removed, and fragmented provisions have been consolidated into more straightforward chapters. For instance, provisions for non-profit organisations, previously spread across multiple sections, are now unified into a single chapter. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, February 14, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were trading with small gains on Friday, after US President Donald Trump's tariffs took shape amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the US.
At 10 AM, the BSE Sensex was 129.45 points, or 0.17 per cent higher, at 76,268.42, and the Nifty50 was at 23,051.90, ahead by 20.50 points or 0.09 per cent.
Investors will assess the impact of US President Donald Trump's plans to impose reciprocal tariffs on India and other trading partners that levy taxes on American exports. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to the US on an invitation extended by the US President. READ MORE
Investors will continue to keep an eye on global market moves, continued selling by foreign institutional investors, the last few December quarter results from Indian firms, and macroeconomic data including wholesale inflation, export-import numbers, apart from passenger vehicle sales numbers, among other cues that are expected to drive markets.
Elsewhere, S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) recently warned that systematic investment plans (SIPs) initiated after 2023 in midcap and smallcap funds face the prospect of poor returns over the medium term. Amid slowing earnings growth and multiple risks investors need to take this veteran fund manager’s warnings seriously. READ MOREAlso Read: Gold scaling new peaks: Book profit if weight in portfolio exceeds 15%
In the mainline section of the primary markets today, Hexaware Technologies IPO will close for subscription, and Quality Power Electrical Equipments IPO will open for subscription. In the SME section, Eleganz Interiors IPO will list on the bourses, while Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO, and PS Raj Steels IPO, will have see the last day of their subscription window.
Tejas Cargo India IPO and Royalarc Electrodes IPO will open for subscription and Shanmuga Hospital IPO and L.K. Mehta Polymers IPO will see Day 2 of their subscription window.