Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 17,000

Domestic markets edged higher in Monday's intra-day trade, amid mixed global cues. Index-heavyweights lent support to overall markets as shares of Bajaj Twins, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, among others surged up to 1 per cent.
Key indices Nifty50 gained over 50 points or 0.4 per cent to trade above 17,000 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points or 0.4 per cent to trade around 57,766 levels.
Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, jumped over 2 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma indices drove gains as it rose up to 0.5 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG indices declined up to 0.4 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances slipped 5 per cent after the company announced merger with Crompton Greaves Consumer. READ MORE
Besides, shares of Karur Vysya Bank tumbled over 4 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India imposed Rs 30 lakh penalty.
Key indices Nifty50 gained over 50 points or 0.4 per cent to trade above 17,000 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points or 0.4 per cent to trade around 57,766 levels.
Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, jumped over 2 per cent.
Sectorally, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma indices drove gains as it rose up to 0.5 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG indices declined up to 0.4 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances slipped 5 per cent after the company announced merger with Crompton Greaves Consumer. READ MORE
Besides, shares of Karur Vysya Bank tumbled over 4 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India imposed Rs 30 lakh penalty.