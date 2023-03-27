Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 17,000

Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 17,000

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.3 per cent

Business Standard | New Delhi
Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's high, up 200pts; Nifty50 above 17,000

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 10:03 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Domestic markets edged higher in Monday's intra-day trade, amid mixed global cues. Index-heavyweights lent support to overall markets as shares of Bajaj Twins, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, among others surged up to 1 per cent.

Key indices Nifty50 gained over 50 points or 0.4 per cent to trade above 17,000 levels, whereas the S&P BSE Sensex surged over 200 points or 0.4 per cent to trade around 57,766 levels.

Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmark indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices slipped up to 0.7 per cent. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, jumped over 2 per cent.

Sectorally, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Pharma indices drove gains as it rose up to 0.5 per cent. On the flipside, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG indices declined up to 0.4 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances slipped 5 per cent after the company announced merger with Crompton Greaves Consumer. READ MORE

Besides, shares of Karur Vysya Bank tumbled over 4 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India imposed Rs 30 lakh penalty.

Topics :MARKET LIVEMarkets Sensex NiftyMarket trendsIndian marketsSGX NiftyCrude Oil PriceFII flowsDIIsRupee vs dollarBSE NSEZydus Lifesciences

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 7:38 AM IST

Also Read

Latest LIVE: Bombay HC grants bail to ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

Latest news LIVE: TRS renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), says KCR

Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,529 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

LIVE: Mortal remains of Mulayam Singh Yadav consigned to flames in Saifai

Latest news LIVE: Light Combat Helicopters inducted into Indian Air Force

Traders can adopt 'buy-on-dips' strategy for Nifty: Ravi Nathani

Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, BEL, Paytm, Zydus Life, Crompton Greaves, NBCC

FPIs invest nearly Rs 7,200 crore in Indian equities in March so far

Markets to track factors in holiday week; may face volatility: Analysts

Five of top 10-firms lose Rs 86,447 cr in m-cap; Infosys, TCS, SBI hit hard

Recommended for you

Recommended by

Next Story