Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Stock market holiday in Nov: Will NSE, BSE remain open on Gurupurab 2025?

Stock market holiday in Nov: Will NSE, BSE remain open on Gurupurab 2025?

Market holiday in November 2025: Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ) will remain shut on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in observance of the Gurpurab

Stock market holiday in November 2025

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock market holiday on November 5: The Indian stock market will remain closed for trading tomorrow, Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on account of Gurupurub 2025 or Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
 
Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the ) will remain shut on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, in observance of the Gurpurab. 
 
The market holiday is on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti (also called Prakash Gurpurb of the first Sikh Guru), a national observance that will be celebrated on November 5 this year. 

Stock market timings and list of market holidays 2025 

 
On a usual day, equity trades on the NSE and BSE open for a regular trading session at 9:15 AM and close at 3:30 PM, with a pre-open session beginning at 9.00 AM. 
 
 
However, because of the holiday, no equity or equity-derivative transactions will take place during these hours tomorrow. Notably, commodities activity on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will see a partial operation: while the morning session remains closed, MCX will allow trading in the evening session as usual from 5:00 PM. onwards. 

Also Read

CDSL share price in focus

JM Financial downgrades CDSL stock to 'Reduce' on weak cash market

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp down 5%; why world's largest 2W maker is under pressure?

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO: Tech-driven growth, hidden risks; what investors should know

Tata Motors demerger

Tata Motors split: How will passive funds respond to CV arm demerger?

Vishranth Suresh, Co-Founder & CEO Asset Plus

SIFs: Bridging the gap in modern day investing to unlock potential

 
After tomorrow, the next major market holiday for the year will be on Christmas, Thursday, December 25, 2025, when both NSE and BSE are again closed. 
 
According to the trading holiday calendar, there is only one trading holiday for equities in November 2025.   ALSO READ | Bank holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti: Banks in these states closed on Nov 5

Market holiday: What investors need to know

 
Investors should note that all standard trading segments (equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing) will be non-operational on both major exchanges tomorrow. Orders placed ahead may get carried over to the next business day. With MCX’s evening session still open, commodities traders should verify timings and segment status. 
 
Normal trading will resume on the next business day under normal market hours.

More From This Section

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 280pts; Nifty below 25,700; SMIDs fall; Metal, IT shares drop

Sun Pharma Q2 results

Sun Pharma Q2 preview: Profit may dip YoY despite revenue growth; details

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian markets retreat from record highs as investors book profits

markets, stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas

3M India, IOC, Titan, JK Tyre: Stocks at 52-week high; buy or sell?

food delivery apps

Bernstein initiates coverage on Swiggy, Eternal with 'Outperform'; check TP

Topics : Stock Market News Markets Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon