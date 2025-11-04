Festive season boosts Bajaj Finance consumer loan disbursals by 27%

Bajaj Finance reported a 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in the number of consumer loans disbursed during the festive season, the lender informed the exchanges on Tuesday. The total value of loans disbursed rose by 29 per cent Y-o-Y compared to the same period last year.
The company disbursed nearly 6.3 million loans between September 22 and October 26, 2025. It also acquired 2.3 million new customers, of which 52 per cent were new-to-credit.
What factors drove festive loan growth?
According to Bajaj Finance, the surge in consumption credit, reflected in loans for consumer goods, highlights the positive effects of the government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms and changes in personal income tax, which have strengthened consumers’ purchasing power.
Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman, Bajaj Finance, said, “The government’s next generation GST reforms and personal income tax changes have given a fresh push to India’s consumption-led growth story. By making everyday products more affordable, these measures have empowered millions of middle and lower-income families to spend with confidence during the festive season. The positive impact is not only evidenced in the 27 per cent higher disbursement of consumption loans, but also a premiumization trend with consumers shifting to higher-quality products for better lifestyles.”
How has product affordability changed under GST?
The average ticket size of consumer loans has declined by 6 per cent, mainly due to lower GST on televisions (TVs) and air-conditioners. This has allowed consumers to upgrade to higher-end models. The NBFC recorded a strong premiumization trend in TV financing, with loans for 40-inch and larger screens making up 71 per cent of total TVs financed, compared to 67 per cent last year.
How is Bajaj Finance deepening financial inclusion?
“Over half of our new customers during this festive season are new-to-credit, taking their first loan from the formal financial system. With Bajaj Finance’s digital platforms and on-ground presence at 239,000 active distribution points across 4,200 locations Pan-India, we continue to deepen financial inclusion and power the rise of the Indian consumer,” Sanjiv Bajaj added.
What is Bajaj Finance’s broader consumer lending footprint?
Bajaj Finance serves over 110 million customers through its digital platforms and physical network, with a focus on expanding access to credit and enhancing consumer and business experiences. A leading player in consumer finance, it has a strong presence in segments including mobile phones, consumer electronics, home appliances, furniture, rooftop solar panels, and other consumption-driven categories.