Stock Market Highlights today, August 5, 2024: Equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, fell sharplyon Monday to end in the red, in tandem with losses among global peers. At close, the Sensex was at 78,768.42, down as much as 2,222.5 points or 2.74 per cent. The index plunged nearly 3 per cent to hit the day's low of 78,296 on Monday.

The fear index, India VIX, ended at 20.37 points, up 42.23 per cent, indicating massive volatility in the markets. The volatility index zoomed 61 per cent intraday to 23.15 levels, marking its largest increase since 2015. Mirroring the Sensex, the Nifty50 also tumbled 662 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at 24,055.6. After posting a gap-down opening, the index tumbled 3.33 per cent to hit Monday's low of 23,894.

Bears took over as 45 out of the 50 listed stocks on Nifty50 posted a negative closing. Tata Motors, ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were the top laggards, clocking up to 7-per cent loss.