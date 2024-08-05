Stock Market Highlights today, August 5, 2024: Equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, fell sharplyon Monday to end in the red, in tandem with losses among global peers. At close, the Sensex was at 78,768.42, down as much as 2,222.5 points or 2.74 per cent. The index plunged nearly 3 per cent to hit the day's low of 78,296 on Monday.
Mirroring the Sensex, the Nifty50 also tumbled 662 points or 2.68 per cent to settle at 24,055.6. After posting a gap-down opening, the index tumbled 3.33 per cent to hit Monday's low of 23,894.
The fear index, India VIX, ended at 20.37 points, up 42.23 per cent, indicating massive volatility in the markets. The volatility index zoomed 61 per cent intraday to 23.15 levels, marking its largest increase since 2015.
Bears took over as 45 out of the 50 listed stocks on Nifty50 posted a negative closing. Tata Motors, ONGC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, and Hindalco were the top laggards, clocking up to 7-per cent loss.
From the BSE space, 28 out of the 30 constituents of the Sensex ended lower, with Tata Motors and Adani Ports being the top laggards. Only Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India managed to end in the green.
In the broader markets, the Nifty SmallCap and MidCap indices fell 4.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively.
The sectoral indices also faced mayhem, ending in red with losses in Auto, Metal, IT, and Banking sectors of up to 4.85 per cent.