Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals over 300 pts gap-down for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei drops 6%
Stock Market Live updates on August 5: Indian bourses are staring at a bear attack on Monday after heavy sell-off in global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start,
Stock Market Live updates on Monday, August 5, 2024: Indian bourses are staring at a bear attack on Monday after heavy sell-off in global peers. The GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a gap-down start, quoting 322 points lower than Nifty50 futures at 24,389 levels.
Markets in Asia-Pacific saw a major sell-off on Monday morning, and extended Friday’s sell-off as investors anticipated crucial trade data from China and Taiwan this week, along with upcoming central bank decisions from Australia and India.
Japan's markets led the declines in the region, with the Nikkei 225 dropping 5.77 per cent and Topix plummeting by up to 7.41 per cent amid volatile trading.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 decreased by 2.78 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 4.32 per cent and the Kosdaq dropped 4.78 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, too, traded in red and slumped by 1.59 per cent.
Furthermore, investors today will watch out for service sector activity figures for countries including India, US and China.
In the US on Friday, stocks fell sharply following a weaker-than-expected July jobs report, raising concerns about a potential recession. The S&P 500 lost 1.84 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 2.43 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 610.71 points, or 1.51 per cent.
Stocks to watch
State Bank of India: SBI's total deposit growth for the June quarter stood at 8.18 per cent, with domestic deposits at 8.08 per cent. The bank's overall net interest margin (NIM) for the first quarter was 3.22 per cent, while the domestic NIM was 3.35 per cent.
Divi's Laboratories: The pharmaceutical firm reported a net profit of Rs 430 crore, marking a 21 per cent increase from last year's Rs 356 crore. Revenue for the first quarter reached Rs 2,118 crore, a 19 per cent rise from the previous year's Rs 1,778 crore.
Ashoka Buildcon: The company has emerged as the lowest bidder for two Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) projects valued at approximately Rs 1,280.8 crore. The projects involve designing and constructing a creek bridge from Kolshet to Kalher and another from Gaimukh to Payegaon.
Infosys: India's second-largest software services exporter announced on Saturday that it has received communication from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) closing the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the fiscal year 2017-2018, which had amounted to Rs 3,898 crore.
View - Bullish
M&M Fin witnessed a decisive multi-week breakout on a closing basis, soaring nearly 4 percent. The counter has witnessed very strong traction in the last couple of trading weeks and seems poised to continue its northward move in the comparable period.
Additionally, the counter witnessed a sloping trendline breakout, adding a bullish quotient to its undertone. On the oscillator front, the 14-period RSI had showcased a positive crossover, and MACD signals a continuation move, suggesting a potential upside journey for the counter. Read more
These are top picks by Osho Krishan of Angel One for August 05
NSE Scrip – M&M Fin
View - Bullish
Last Close – Rs 305.45
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,570, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 85,400
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,570, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 85,400.
The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,690. Read more
Stocks to Watch on August 5: Infosys, SBI, Titan, Britannia, Ambuja Cement
State Bank of India (SBI):SBI reported a 1 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 17,035.16 crore for Q1 of the current financial year. Despite this, there was a sequential decline of 17.7 per cent. The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved to 2.21 per cent as of June 30, from 2.24 per cent in March and 2.76 per cent a year ago.
Titan Ltd:The jeweller and watchmaker saw a 1 per cent drop in standalone net profit to Rs 770 crore for the June quarter, compared to Rs 777 crore a year earlier, primarily due to reduced demand from higher gold prices.
Britannia Industries:The biscuit manufacturer reported a 14.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 524 crore for the June quarter, up from Rs 458 crore in the same period last year.
Infosys: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) authorities have rescinded a notice demanding Rs 3,898 crore from tech giant Infosys, out of a total tax demand of Rs 32,403 crore issued last week for the five-year period beginning in 2017-18. Infosys disclosed to stock exchanges on Saturday evening that it had received a notification from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) indicating the closure of "the pre-show cause notice proceedings for the financial year 2017-2018. Read more
There have been insignificant alterations to the price action for Nifty, though the overall market breadth turned a bit exhaustive, indicating a sign of caution. From a technical standpoint, the Nifty index continues to maintain a position above all its major Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), with robust nearby support identified around the subzone of 24600-24500. Read more
Nifty50 trading strategy: Key Support at 24,600, Resistance at 25,000
The impressive winning streak in the benchmark index came to an end after eight consecutive weeks of gains. The Nifty50 index achieved a significant milestone during the week, but the last-day sell-off, influenced by weak global cues, acted as a spoiler, resulting in a negative closure. Despite this, the week was eventful, and the Nifty settled just above 24700 with a modest decline of 0.47 per cent WoW basis.
Moderate earnings growth this year, but strong outlook: Bhandwaldar
Sectors with visible earnings growth are facing valuation challenges, while in sectors where earnings growth is not visible, progress remains elusive, according to SHRIDATTA BHANDWALDAR, head of equities at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund. In an email interaction, Bhandwaldar discusses the potential end-of-earnings downgrades for the information technology (IT) sector, noting that upgrades will depend on the US outlook. While the IT sector may have bottomed out, visible upgrades are not yet visible. Edited excerpts: Read more
In addition to this technical signal, the stock has formed a pattern resembling a bullish head and shoulders. This pattern is typically considered a reliable indicator of a reversal from a downtrend to an uptrend. Read more
Buying ideas for Aug 5: Asian Granito, IDFC First Bank, Borosil Renewables
Asian Granito India
Asian Tiles has recently confirmed a significant breakout from a long-standing falling trend line, surpassing the Rs 86 mark. This trend line breakout indicates a potential shift in the stock's price trajectory, signaling the end of a downtrend and the possible beginning of an upward move.
Correction in sight for Nifty 50, MidCap Select; should you buy the dips?
Nifty 50 Index
The Nifty 50 Index is currently experiencing a downward trend in the near term, as seen on the charts. Despite this short-term decline, the overall trend remains bullish. This situation presents an opportunity for investors to buy near support levels, making it essential to wait for the current correction to complete before accumulating the index and its constituents. Support levels for the near term are expected between 24,400 and 24,300. Read more
Brent crude at $76.94
The resurgence of recession fears in the US economy, coupled with earnings disappointment by IT giants and renewed strength in the Japanese Yen has crippled global markets. That apart stock traders are also closely tracking developments in the Israel-Iran conflict. Read more
Global markets crack up to 7%, GIFT Nifty at 24,350; Key factors for Aug 05
Stock market preview, Monday August 05, 2024:Equity benchmark indices are likely to open with a huge gap-down on Monday tracking weak cues from the global peers.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Asian markets bleed
US indices ended in red on Friday
