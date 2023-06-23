Stock market LIVE: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia; oil prices slip mildly

Stock market LIVE updates on June 23, 2023: Profit booking at record high levels, along with tepid mood across Asia, may keep gains in check.
,
,
,
IT stocks: Information Technology (IT) related stocks could hog the limelight amid weaker than expected Q2 result from global tech giant Accenture.
,
,
,
Asian markets were largely lower on Friday morning with the Nikkei 225 index down 0.6 per cent, Kospi down 0.5 per cent, and Hang Seng index down 1.7 per cent.
,
First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 7:49 AM IST