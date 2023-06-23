Stock market LIVE: Hang Seng leads losses in Asia; oil prices slip mildly

Stock market LIVE updates: Multiple deals between India and the US, amid PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States may keep domestic equity markets in an upbeat mood.



IT stocks: Information Technology (IT) related stocks could hog the limelight amid weaker than expected Q2 result from global tech giant Accenture.

, Eros International: Market regulator Sebi has passed interim order barring Eros International Media and four other entities from capital markets until further notice.

, Landmark Cars: Reports suggest TPG Capital may sell 4.4 million shares, or 11 per cent stake, in the company via block deals today.

Asian markets were largely lower on Friday morning with the Nikkei 225 index down 0.6 per cent, Kospi down 0.5 per cent, and Hang Seng index down 1.7 per cent.

The US indices, however, were mostly positive overnight. The Nasdaq gained 0.95 per cent, and the S&P500 ended 0.37 per cent higher. In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 per cent. Meanwhile, stock-specific cues, MSCI index rebalancing, and FII flows would guide the markets. At 7:35 AM, SGX Nifty was quoting 13 points lower at 18,818. However, profit booking at record high levels, along with tepid mood across Asia, may keep gains in check.