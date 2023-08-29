Stock Market Live: Global shares edge higher; Brent at $84/barrel

Domestic markets are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a positive note, amid firm global cues. At 7:00 am, Gift Nifty Futures was up 31-odd points to quote at 19,352 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close. Globally, the US markets witnessed a relief rally overnight as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices gained up to 0.8 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, followed footsteps of Wall Street in Tuesday's early deals. Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 indices surged up to 0.2 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude hovered above $84 per barrel and $80 per barrel, respectively.Read More