Stock Market Live: Global shares edge higher; Brent at $84/barrel

Stock market live updates: At 7:00 am, Gift Nifty Futures was up 31-odd points to quote at 19,352 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close.

SI Reporter New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Domestic markets are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a positive note, amid firm global cues. At 7:00 am, Gift Nifty Futures was up 31-odd points to quote at 19,352 levels, as against Nifty Futures' Monday close.Read More

Key Events

7:55 AM Aug 23

Goldman to sell wealth-advisory unit to $240 billion money manager

7:50 AM Aug 23

Billion-dollar pharma cos set to face their first US price negotiations

7:45 AM Aug 23

Brent Crude steady above $84 per barrel

7:40 AM Aug 23

US 10-year treasury yields extends decline to 4.1%

7:36 AM Aug 23

US dollar index eases below 104-mark

7:24 AM Aug 23

US markets leap forward overnight; NASDAQ up 0.8%

8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia's $7,000 per person fuel subsidies highest in G-20 economies

Saudi Arabia's total spending on fuel subsidies soared over the past two years, hitting the highest among the Group of 20 economies on a per capita basis. READ MORE

7:55 AM

Goldman to sell wealth-advisory unit to $240 billion money manager

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. struck a deal to sell an investment-advisory business aimed at the mass-affluent market to Creative Planning LLC, a wealth-management firm that oversees about $240 billion. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Billion-dollar pharma cos set to face their first US price negotiations

For taxpayers, the savings could be significant: Negotiations could save the US $36.5 bn from 2026 to 2028, according to Wells Fargo Securities. Drugmakers are suing the government to stop the squeeze. READ MORE

7:45 AM

Brent Crude steady above $84 per barrel

7:40 AM

US 10-year treasury yields extends decline to 4.1%

7:36 AM

US dollar index eases below 104-mark

7:33 AM

Australia's S&P 200 index rises 0.3% this morning

7:30 AM

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbs 1% in early deals

7:27 AM

Japanese markets firm; unemployment rate for July beat estimates

7:24 AM

US markets leap forward overnight; NASDAQ up 0.8%

7:20 AM

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 7:21 AM IST

