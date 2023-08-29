NBCC bags Rs 66 cr order from Indian Medical Association to plan IMA House

State-owned construction firm NBCC has received a Rs 66 crore order from the Indian Medical Association to plan and execute IMA House in the national capital.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, NBCC said it bagged a project management consultancy work order worth Rs 66.32 crore from the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The scope of the order is "planning, designing and execution of IMA House" at Indraprastha, IP Estate, New Delhi. The contract is to be completed within 30 months.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

