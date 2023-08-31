Stock Market Live: Global shares exhibit strength; Brent above $86/barrel

Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a positive note, amid firm sentiments across global markets. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 35-odd points to quote at 19,480 levels, a against Nifty Futures' Wednesday close. On the global front, the US markets extended winning streak to fourth straight day as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices rose up to 0.5 per cent. Asia-Pacific markets, too, inched up in Thursday's early deals, with major indices like Nikkei 225, Topix, Kospi, and S&P 200 ticking up to 0.3 per cent. In the commodities market, prices of Brent Crude and WTI Crude continued their rise to $86 per barrel and $81 per barrel, respectively, after US data suggested tighter crude draw.Read More