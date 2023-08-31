Home / Markets / News / Stock Market Live: Global shares exhibit strength; Brent above $86/barrel
Stock Market Live: Global shares exhibit strength; Brent above $86/barrel

Stock market live updates: At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 35-odd points to quote at 19,480 levels, a against Nifty Futures' Wednesday close

SI Reporter New Delhi

Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:44 AM IST
Domestic markets are likely to start Thursday's trade on a positive note, amid firm sentiments across global markets. At 6:50 am, the Gift Nifty Futures rose 35-odd points to quote at 19,480 levels, a against Nifty Futures' Wednesday close.Read More

7:44 AM

J&J, Lupin cut prices for tuberculosis drug in lower-income countries

The drug will be available at lower prices through the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility, which is the largest procurer of TB treatments. READ MORE

7:37 AM

US 10-year treasury yields extends fall to 4.1%

7:32 AM

Tepid trade for Australia's S&P 200 in early deals

7:29 AM

Japanese markets firm as July retail sales data beat estimates

7:26 AM

Chinese stocks under pressure after factory activity data contracts in August

7:21 AM

US dollar index drops to 103 levels, lowest in 12 days

7:18 AM

US markets extended winning streak to fourth straight day

7:15 AM

Good morning readers! Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

Stay tuned for market live updates with Business Standard

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

